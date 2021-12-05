ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Old Town, FL

Check out these homes on the Old Town market now

Old Town Today
Old Town Today
 5 days ago

(Old Town, FL) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Old Town will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1brrIv_0dEhg3lX00

187 929Th St, Old Town, 32680

2 Beds 2 Baths | $75,000 | Mobile Home | 864 Square Feet | Built in 2006

2006 2BR/2BA DWMH on 2 lots totaling .23 acres in Old Town, Florida. Property is fenced, has a pole barn in the back yard with plenty of room for your animals. Inside you find a open living concept with bedroom/bathroom on each side. Located within minutes of the Suwannee River.

For open house information, contact Sandi McGee, Smith & Assoc. United Country Chiefland at 352-493-4200

Copyright © 2021 Dixie-Gilchrist-Levy Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DGLMLSFL-782921)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43gpHd_0dEhg3lX00

305 902Nd St, Old Town, 32680

2 Beds 2 Baths | $45,000 | Mobile Home | 944 Square Feet | Built in 1992

2 bed 1.5 bath single wide sitting on .5 acres in Old Town. Property will make a good rental, or permeant home with some repairs made. Home is sold as is. House is minutes from the beautiful Suwannee River, and shopping.

For open house information, contact Arialle Gray, Hatcher Realty Services, Inc. Steinhatchee at 352-498-5151

Copyright © 2021 Dixie-Gilchrist-Levy Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DGLMLSFL-781562)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2n4dZY_0dEhg3lX00

11183 County Road 351, Old Town, 32680

2 Beds 2 Baths | $1,400,000 | Farm | 1,900 Square Feet | Built in 1998

A Horse Lovers Dream Property. Everything you would ever need for a Horse Farm Operation. Dwellings and barns. Fenced and Cross Fenced. Pasture and Wooded.

For open house information, contact Dale Herring, Herring Realty Group at 352-356-1099

Copyright © 2021 Dixie-Gilchrist-Levy Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DGLMLSFL-781824)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12r6SR_0dEhg3lX00

102 525Th St, Cross City, 32628

3 Beds 2 Baths | $249,000 | Mobile Home | 1,440 Square Feet | Built in 1992

Nice acreage with Hwy 19/27/98 frontage

For open house information, contact Mary Ross, Herring Realty Group at 352-356-1099

Copyright © 2021 Dixie-Gilchrist-Levy Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DGLMLSFL-782811)

See more property details

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
City
Old Town, FL
Local
Florida Real Estate
State
Florida State
City
Steinhatchee, FL
Fox News

Al Unser, four-time Indy 500 winner, dead at 82

Al Unser, a driver who won the Indianapolis 500 four times during his career, died following a long illness at his home in Chama, New Mexico, Indianapolis Motor Speedway said early Friday. Known as "Big Al" once his own son made a name for himself in racing, Unser is part...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barns#Animals#Smith Assoc#United Country Chiefland#House#Arialle Gray#Herring Realty Group
Fox News

Monkees singer Michael Nesmith dead at 78: 'I've lost a dear friend and partner'

Michael Nesmith, a singer/guitarist for the Monkees, has died. He was 78. "I’m heartbroken," bandmate Micky Dolenz told Fox News in a statement. "I’ve lost a dear friend and partner. I’m so grateful that we could spend the last couple of months together doing what we loved best – singing, laughing, and doing shtick. I’ll miss it all so much. Especially the shtick. Rest in peace, Nez. All my love, Mick."
CELEBRITIES
CNN

New York governor orders temporary indoor mask mandate

(CNN) — New York Governor Kathy Hochul has announced a new temporary indoor mask mandate, but at least one county leader says he won't be enforcing it. On Friday, Hochul announced the rule, in place from Monday, December 13, until at least January 15, 2022. It requires New Yorkers to wear a mask in all indoor public spaces unless businesses implement a vaccine requirement.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Old Town Today

Old Town Today

Old Town, FL
41
Followers
270
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Old Town Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy