Check out these homes on the Old Town market now

(Old Town, FL) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Old Town will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

187 929Th St, Old Town, 32680 2 Beds 2 Baths | $75,000 | Mobile Home | 864 Square Feet | Built in 2006

2006 2BR/2BA DWMH on 2 lots totaling .23 acres in Old Town, Florida. Property is fenced, has a pole barn in the back yard with plenty of room for your animals. Inside you find a open living concept with bedroom/bathroom on each side. Located within minutes of the Suwannee River.

305 902Nd St, Old Town, 32680 2 Beds 2 Baths | $45,000 | Mobile Home | 944 Square Feet | Built in 1992

2 bed 1.5 bath single wide sitting on .5 acres in Old Town. Property will make a good rental, or permeant home with some repairs made. Home is sold as is. House is minutes from the beautiful Suwannee River, and shopping.

11183 County Road 351, Old Town, 32680 2 Beds 2 Baths | $1,400,000 | Farm | 1,900 Square Feet | Built in 1998

A Horse Lovers Dream Property. Everything you would ever need for a Horse Farm Operation. Dwellings and barns. Fenced and Cross Fenced. Pasture and Wooded.

102 525Th St, Cross City, 32628 3 Beds 2 Baths | $249,000 | Mobile Home | 1,440 Square Feet | Built in 1992

Nice acreage with Hwy 19/27/98 frontage

