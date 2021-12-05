ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vandalia, IL

Check out these homes on the Vandalia market now

Vandalia News Watch
 5 days ago

(Vandalia, IL) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Vandalia. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

808 East 1900 Avenue, Vandalia, 62471

3 Beds 2 Baths | $105,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,360 Square Feet | Built in 1934

This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is full of character. The home sits on over a half an acre giving it a large yard with a country setting while being only a couple minutes from town. The home has an open feel when you walk in, pine wood floors, and also has a gas stove in the living room. 2 car detached garage and has a 24 x 40 pole building. Must see this unique home to appreciate what it has to offer.

930 West Gallatin St, Vandalia, 62471

2 Beds 3 Baths | $62,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,685 Square Feet | Built in 1928

2-3 bedroom, 2 bathroom move in ready home. Located not far from downtown shopping and dining. Replacement windows throughout. Main floor laundry . Great space. Sitting on a corner lot. Estimated taxes with homeowners is $874.

1706 Doe Run, Vandalia, 62471

3 Beds 2 Baths | $199,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,680 Square Feet | Built in 1978

This beautiful log home features an open floor plan. When you walk to the front door you will notice the large front porch that has vinyl decking boards that lead to a double door entrance. Upon entrance of the home you will notice the open floor plan and large wall of brick with a wood burning fireplace. On the main floor there is also a family room with a brick floor, and a full bath with a large soaker tub. Upstairs are 3 bedrooms and a full bathroom. The master bedroom has a balcony. There are some new doors upstairs and new flooring in the master bedroom. This home sits on a large corner lot, 1/2 acre, minutes from town but, with a country feel. There is a new metal roof on the garage. (2020) new vinyl plank flooring (2021), main floor furnace / central air (2018). Home was sealed and stained outside in (2021) mini split for upstairs was installed in 2018. Estimated taxes with home owners $2727. Call today for showing.

1955 Us Highway 51, Vandalia, 62471

3 Beds 2 Baths | $239,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,800 Square Feet | Built in 1965

3 bedroom, 2 bathroom ranch home sitting on 10 acres. 25 x 60 pole barn with several other out buildings. Full basement with lots of storage space and potential for additional living space. Main floor laundry . Additional family room with a wood burning fireplace. Large sunroom off the back of the home leading into the large fenced in yard. Kitchen appliances & washer & dryer stay with the home. Lots of space and storage throughout the home. Tillable acres currently farmed and contracted with for organic hay. Currently bringing in approximately $1200 year income. Parcel # 17-10-28-100-005 included in the sale. Call for your viewing today!

