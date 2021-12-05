Take a look at these homes on the market in Homer

(Homer, LA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Homer will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

696 Harmon Loop, Homer, 71040 2 Beds 2 Baths | $199,950 | Single Family Residence | 1,507 Square Feet | Built in 1979

Great lake view of beautiful Lake Claiborne. This house has been recently remodeled both inside and out. Both bathrooms have been completely remodeled, kitchen as been updated, all new laminate flooring throughout, both the interior and exterior have new paint, roof is approximately 1 year old, all new kitchen appliances, new ceiling fans and light fixtures, both the plumbing and electrical have some upgrades and there is a very unique wet bar area with seating. This property has a full one acre cleared lot with lots of room. Must see to appreciate.

For open house information, contact Toney Johnson, Toney Johnson Real Estate at 318-927-6942

7448 Highway 79, Haynesville, 71038 3 Beds 1 Bath | $115,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,395 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Charming three bedroom, one bath home on 2+- acres just north of Homer and south of Haynesville. This home offers a spacious living room, large kitchen with dining area and three large bedrooms. The exterior of this home offers a large storage building with lean-to, and multiple pecan and fruit trees. The trees include apple, blueberry, lemon, persimmon, and peach. Call a local REALTOR to schedule a showing TODAY!

For open house information, contact Brandon Crume, RE/MAX Results Realty at 318-242-0000

423 W 6Th Street, Homer, 71040 3 Beds 2 Baths | $75,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,743 Square Feet | Built in 1945

Well maintained 3 bedroom 1.5 bathrooms in great location 1 block from schools. Gas range oven. Refrigerator stays along with built-in vent hood and dishwasher. Exterior amenities include a front entry porch, large 20' x 28' back open concrete patio, 10' x 20' metal storage building, partial paved drive and 1 car open concrete parking. House has great curb appeal. Dryer also stays. No warranty on appliances.

For open house information, contact Toney Johnson, Toney Johnson Real Estate at 318-927-6942

440 N Sixth Street, Homer, 71040 3 Beds 2 Baths | $10,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,571 Square Feet | Built in 1940

Large two story house. House needs total remodeling both inside and out. Property has been a rental for many years. Selling - AS IS - NO WARRANTY.

For open house information, contact Toney Johnson, Toney Johnson Real Estate at 318-927-6942