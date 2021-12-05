ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mansfield, LA

On the hunt for a home in Mansfield? These houses are on the market

Mansfield Updates
Mansfield Updates
 5 days ago

(Mansfield, LA) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Mansfield. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qYb63_0dEhfzOr00

312 Jefferson Street, Mansfield, 71052

3 Beds 2 Baths | $26,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,300 Square Feet | Built in 1948

Home needs TLC. Investor special

For open house information, contact Cindy Taylor, T & T Realty LLC at 318-872-5548

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14713777)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IyldB_0dEhfzOr00

115 Deer Lane, Mansfield, 71052

4 Beds 2 Baths | $189,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,961 Square Feet | Built in 1981

Dont miss out on this amazing 4 bedroom 2 bath home in Mansfield. Close to shopping, restaurants. Remote master bedroom. Formal dinning room. Wood burning fire place in living room. Solar panels. In ground liner pool . Covered patio. Large fenced yard with no back yard neighbors. New HVAC Unit in 2021. Call today for your private showing.

For open house information, contact Tracy Thomas, Century 21 United at 318-212-0021

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14701130)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CWHym_0dEhfzOr00

700 Laura Street, Mansfield, 71052

3 Beds 2 Baths | $139,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,604 Square Feet | Built in 1968

Come see this charming home in quite neighborhood with large back yard. 3 Bedrooms with 2 Bathrooms, Open living and dinner area with updated kitchen and separate utility room. Three storage building and fenced backyard.

For open house information, contact Kenneth Dumas, Titan Property Network LLC at 318-309-7653

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14703132)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00rp3P_0dEhfzOr00

227 Mcdonald Lane, Mansfield, 71052

4 Beds 2 Baths | $90,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,128 Square Feet | Built in 2008

Spacious Double-wide manufactured home with above ground pool on approx 1.15 acres in Stanley school zone. Home has 4 bedand 2 baths. Nice covered porch on front with covered and screened in porch on back. 2008 Cavalier 28 X 80. Some furniture will remain. Seller reserves minerals. This is an heir property.

For open house information, contact Cindy Taylor, T & T Realty LLC at 318-872-5548

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14644414)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mansfield, LA
Local
Louisiana Business
Mansfield, LA
Business
Local
Louisiana Real Estate
Fox News

Al Unser, four-time Indy 500 winner, dead at 82

Al Unser, a driver who won the Indianapolis 500 four times during his career, died following a long illness at his home in Chama, New Mexico, Indianapolis Motor Speedway said early Friday. Known as "Big Al" once his own son made a name for himself in racing, Unser is part...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cindy Taylor
Fox News

Monkees singer Michael Nesmith dead at 78: 'I've lost a dear friend and partner'

Michael Nesmith, a singer/guitarist for the Monkees, has died. He was 78. "I’m heartbroken," bandmate Micky Dolenz told Fox News in a statement. "I’ve lost a dear friend and partner. I’m so grateful that we could spend the last couple of months together doing what we loved best – singing, laughing, and doing shtick. I’ll miss it all so much. Especially the shtick. Rest in peace, Nez. All my love, Mick."
CELEBRITIES
CNN

New York governor orders temporary indoor mask mandate

(CNN) — New York Governor Kathy Hochul has announced a new temporary indoor mask mandate, but at least one county leader says he won't be enforcing it. On Friday, Hochul announced the rule, in place from Monday, December 13, until at least January 15, 2022. It requires New Yorkers to wear a mask in all indoor public spaces unless businesses implement a vaccine requirement.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Mansfield Updates

Mansfield Updates

Mansfield, LA
69
Followers
260
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

With Mansfield Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy