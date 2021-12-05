On the hunt for a home in Mansfield? These houses are on the market

(Mansfield, LA) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Mansfield. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

312 Jefferson Street, Mansfield, 71052 3 Beds 2 Baths | $26,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,300 Square Feet | Built in 1948

Home needs TLC. Investor special

For open house information, contact Cindy Taylor, T & T Realty LLC at 318-872-5548

115 Deer Lane, Mansfield, 71052 4 Beds 2 Baths | $189,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,961 Square Feet | Built in 1981

Dont miss out on this amazing 4 bedroom 2 bath home in Mansfield. Close to shopping, restaurants. Remote master bedroom. Formal dinning room. Wood burning fire place in living room. Solar panels. In ground liner pool . Covered patio. Large fenced yard with no back yard neighbors. New HVAC Unit in 2021. Call today for your private showing.

For open house information, contact Tracy Thomas, Century 21 United at 318-212-0021

700 Laura Street, Mansfield, 71052 3 Beds 2 Baths | $139,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,604 Square Feet | Built in 1968

Come see this charming home in quite neighborhood with large back yard. 3 Bedrooms with 2 Bathrooms, Open living and dinner area with updated kitchen and separate utility room. Three storage building and fenced backyard.

For open house information, contact Kenneth Dumas, Titan Property Network LLC at 318-309-7653

227 Mcdonald Lane, Mansfield, 71052 4 Beds 2 Baths | $90,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,128 Square Feet | Built in 2008

Spacious Double-wide manufactured home with above ground pool on approx 1.15 acres in Stanley school zone. Home has 4 bedand 2 baths. Nice covered porch on front with covered and screened in porch on back. 2008 Cavalier 28 X 80. Some furniture will remain. Seller reserves minerals. This is an heir property.

For open house information, contact Cindy Taylor, T & T Realty LLC at 318-872-5548