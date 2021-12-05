Take a look at these homes on the market in Page

(Page, AZ) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Page will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

849 Grandview, Page, 86040 3 Beds 2 Baths | $135,000 | Mobile Home | 1,536 Square Feet | Built in 1971

Looking for a mobile home without the worries of space rent in a mobile home park? This may do the trick! This 1971 Hamilton mobile home boasts a well-designed floor plan in just over 1500 sq ft of living space! Featuring three spacious bedrooms plus a large bonus room/den that could easily be a fourth bedroom, newer vinyl flooring through the main living areas and a spacious kitchen with plenty of counter space, this would be a great investment opportunity or primary residence. Financing may be available; call for details. Located near the heart of Page; shopping and dining are mere blocks away! Home will be available for move-in January 1, 2022. Call today to schedule your tour of this great home!

For open house information, contact Heather Curtsinger, Rankin Realty at Lake Powell at 928-691-6444

801 Oak St, Page, 86040 3 Beds 2 Baths | $51,000 | 1,064 Square Feet | Built in 1994

This 1994 Redman mobile home at Chapman's Mobile Home Park was completely remodeled in 2020, allowing you to feel confident in your home purchase! Featuring new cabinets and vanities, fresh interior paint and new laminate flooring throughout, a new evaporative cooler and new electric water heater, this home is truly turn-key! The split floor plan offers plenty of privacy and the cozy master suite allows for comfort and tranquility. Seller financing is available! Call for details! We have other homes available both at Lake Powell Mobile Home Village and at Chapman's Mobile Home Park. Lot rent is $512.94 per month including sales tax. Call today for your personal showing!

For open house information, contact Heather Curtsinger, Rankin Realty at Lake Powell at 928-691-6444

395 Tower Butte Rd, Greenehaven, 86040 3 Beds 3 Baths | $463,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,092 Square Feet | Built in 1988

Welcome to a beautifully maintained 3 bed, 3 bath single level Lake Powell home located in Greenehaven Estates Unit 2. Stunning features throughout! Attractive stone and tile flooring, approximately 2-year-old heat pump, indoor jetted pool, wood-burning fireplace, large propane water heater, and a desirable open floor plan. The kitchen is centered in the home and is equipped with a dishwasher, garbage disposal, wood cabinets, & breakfast bar with seating. All of this at a competitive price. At the end of the day retreat to the spacious master bedroom & attached master bath with dual sinks & a walk-in closet. On the opposite of the home is another master suite with an attached bath as well. Enjoy enchanting Lake Powell views from the comfort of the indoor jetted pool/hot tub. The pool is heated and entirely above ground, all plumbing can be accessed through a crawl space below the pool. The attached 650 sq ft garage provides great parking space. There is an additional RV/Boat park space located along the side of the garage. Enjoy the myriad of water sports available on stunning Lake Powell located only 10 miles away. Today is the day to view the joys and comforts of this unique hom

For open house information, contact Brett Barsness, Gunsight Realty at 928-660-8047

342 Myrtle Dr, Greenehaven, 86040 2 Beds 2 Baths | $195,000 | 1,440 Square Feet | Built in 1980

This efficient 1980 Kaufman & Broad home is well-maintained within an attractive neighborhood & priceless views of Lake Powell. It is move-in ready and updated. With exterior dimensions of 24'X60', the space is over 1400 SF. Buyers will appreciate the Lg covered deck with separate entrances to the living room and the dining room. The dining room is an open great room w/ kitchen, eating bar, dining/family room & wood stove. The living room is separate w/coat closet, ample windows for great views & light, has built-in shelves & cabinets to maximize storage. Lg master bedroom & bathroom has ample closet space w/ updated custom tile walk-in shower. Bedroom 2 also has a private bath. Ceiling fans,updated laminate flooring throughout & heat pump. Two dining sets, moveable bar, bedroom sets, mid-size freezer, washer/dryer are included. Enjoy views of Lake Powell & Navajo Mountain from the private backyard deck. Fully fenced & completely xeroscaped. A 10' tall, 10.5' X 30' oversized carport covers your boat & your car as well as the long deck. A maintained shed gives you added storage. Sellers have appreciated their quiet neighborhood & access to Lake Powell in only minutes.

For open house information, contact Donna Casebolt, eXp Realty at 602-697-7202