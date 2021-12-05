ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park Rapids, MN

Take a look at these homes for sale in Park Rapids

Park Rapids Daily
Park Rapids Daily
 5 days ago

(Park Rapids, MN) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Park Rapids. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0orB2o_0dEhfxdP00

26820 Iris Drive, Park Rapids, 56470

2 Beds 1 Bath | $199,900 | Single Family Residence | 600 Square Feet | Built in 1940

This well-kept 2-bedroom, 1 bath seasonal cabin features stunning hardwood flooring and pine tongue and groove throughout. The 2.24 acres offers great tree cover and 193' of quality lakeshore. Great fishing opportunity in a beautiful setting. Call for details.

For open house information, contact Eric G Wolff, Wolff & Simon Real Estate at 218-237-7770

Copyright © 2021 Greater Lakes Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GLARMN-6121163)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VqkMi_0dEhfxdP00

15301 County 6, Park Rapids, 56470

3 Beds 1 Bath | $219,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,846 Square Feet | Built in 1971

Welcome home! This is a well-maintained home on 10 acres with lots of tree coverage (mostly red pine). Great location for deer hunting and near Long Lake for fishing. Newer roof and siding. The roof is steel shingle/shake with snow stops, aged 6 years with a 40-year transferable warranty. Well insulated detached 2 car garage (30'x40') by Foltz and has a large workspace in the back with in-floor heating throughout the entire garage.

For open house information, contact Joseph Kraemer, Bridge Realty, LLC at 952-368-0021

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota [NorthStarMLS]. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSMN-6120217)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SYuVf_0dEhfxdP00

702 8Th Street W, Park Rapids, 56470

3 Beds 2 Baths | $269,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,558 Square Feet | Built in 2018

CH1060 Beautiful city home with a country home charm. Outdoor patio with fireplace, storage shed and new landscaping throughout. Recessed lighting with dimmers, kitchen cabinets include roll out shelving and main floor laundry and pantry. Check out this well kept 3 bedroom, 2 bath home before it is gone!

For open house information, contact Thomas M Peterson, Coldwell Banker Clack Dennis at 218-732-3381

Copyright © 2021 Greater Lakes Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GLARMN-6119337)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kyF9U_0dEhfxdP00

803 North Street E, Park Rapids, 56470

3 Beds 2 Baths | $289,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,632 Square Feet | Built in 2021

CH1061 New construction; 3 bedroom 2 bath features an open floor plan with vaulted ceilings and has everything on one level. Included are custom Rustic Alder cabinets. The master suite has a large walk-in closet and a private bath. There is also a finished attic for extra storage. The efficient natural gas in-floor heating system also provides on-demand hot water. There is an attached heated garage. This beautiful home is located in Park Rapids close to a golf course and downtown for shopping and dining.

For open house information, contact Marvel J Haynes, Coldwell Banker Clack Dennis at 218-732-3381

Copyright © 2021 Greater Lakes Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GLARMN-6124747)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Business
Park Rapids, MN
Business
City
Park Rapids, MN
Local
Minnesota Real Estate
Fox News

Al Unser, four-time Indy 500 winner, dead at 82

Al Unser, a driver who won the Indianapolis 500 four times during his career, died following a long illness at his home in Chama, New Mexico, Indianapolis Motor Speedway said early Friday. Known as "Big Al" once his own son made a name for himself in racing, Unser is part...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deer Hunting#Heating System#Recessed Lighting#Wolff Simon Real Estate#Bridge Realty#Llc#Coldwell Banker Clack
Fox News

Monkees singer Michael Nesmith dead at 78: 'I've lost a dear friend and partner'

Michael Nesmith, a singer/guitarist for the Monkees, has died. He was 78. "I’m heartbroken," bandmate Micky Dolenz told Fox News in a statement. "I’ve lost a dear friend and partner. I’m so grateful that we could spend the last couple of months together doing what we loved best – singing, laughing, and doing shtick. I’ll miss it all so much. Especially the shtick. Rest in peace, Nez. All my love, Mick."
CELEBRITIES
CNN

New York governor orders temporary indoor mask mandate

(CNN) — New York Governor Kathy Hochul has announced a new temporary indoor mask mandate, but at least one county leader says he won't be enforcing it. On Friday, Hochul announced the rule, in place from Monday, December 13, until at least January 15, 2022. It requires New Yorkers to wear a mask in all indoor public spaces unless businesses implement a vaccine requirement.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Park Rapids Daily

Park Rapids Daily

Park Rapids, MN
35
Followers
294
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

With Park Rapids Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy