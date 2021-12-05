Take a look at these homes for sale in Park Rapids

(Park Rapids, MN) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Park Rapids. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

26820 Iris Drive, Park Rapids, 56470 2 Beds 1 Bath | $199,900 | Single Family Residence | 600 Square Feet | Built in 1940

This well-kept 2-bedroom, 1 bath seasonal cabin features stunning hardwood flooring and pine tongue and groove throughout. The 2.24 acres offers great tree cover and 193' of quality lakeshore. Great fishing opportunity in a beautiful setting. Call for details.

15301 County 6, Park Rapids, 56470 3 Beds 1 Bath | $219,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,846 Square Feet | Built in 1971

Welcome home! This is a well-maintained home on 10 acres with lots of tree coverage (mostly red pine). Great location for deer hunting and near Long Lake for fishing. Newer roof and siding. The roof is steel shingle/shake with snow stops, aged 6 years with a 40-year transferable warranty. Well insulated detached 2 car garage (30'x40') by Foltz and has a large workspace in the back with in-floor heating throughout the entire garage.

702 8Th Street W, Park Rapids, 56470 3 Beds 2 Baths | $269,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,558 Square Feet | Built in 2018

CH1060 Beautiful city home with a country home charm. Outdoor patio with fireplace, storage shed and new landscaping throughout. Recessed lighting with dimmers, kitchen cabinets include roll out shelving and main floor laundry and pantry. Check out this well kept 3 bedroom, 2 bath home before it is gone!

803 North Street E, Park Rapids, 56470 3 Beds 2 Baths | $289,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,632 Square Feet | Built in 2021

CH1061 New construction; 3 bedroom 2 bath features an open floor plan with vaulted ceilings and has everything on one level. Included are custom Rustic Alder cabinets. The master suite has a large walk-in closet and a private bath. There is also a finished attic for extra storage. The efficient natural gas in-floor heating system also provides on-demand hot water. There is an attached heated garage. This beautiful home is located in Park Rapids close to a golf course and downtown for shopping and dining.

