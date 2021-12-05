ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshville, NC

Take a look at these homes on the Marshville market now

Marshville Daily
Marshville Daily
 5 days ago

(Marshville, NC) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Marshville. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HnmRK_0dEhfwkg00

925 Old Hwy 74 Highway, Marshville, 28103

3 Beds 2 Baths | $300,000 | Cabin | 1,401 Square Feet | Built in 1978

Hard to find Log Cabin home on 1+ acres in sought after Union County. This Marshville home offers large vaulted ceilings open to the kitchen/ family room area & large brick fireplace w/ propane insert. Sunroom off kitchen. The home offers 3 bedrooms. Large 1.12 acre private lot w/ storage shed. Lower union county taxes. Set up your private showing today! Professional Photos coming soon.

For open house information, contact Ryan Harlan, Fathom Realty at 704-615-7347

Copyright © 2021 Canopy MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CMLSNC-3802269)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uwjsB_0dEhfwkg00

354 Wharton Street, Monroe, 28110

4 Beds 3 Baths | $371,910 | Single Family Residence | 2,634 Square Feet | Built in None

This Smart Series floorplan has all the space you want and more with up to 5 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms.

For open house information, contact Wendy Garcia M/I Homes-Charlotte

Copyright © 2021 Mi Homes Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MI1BN-i44bnvGVOkmvKxax3kGN4g-kJ4ClkM7Bk-CPYptlfw2Dg)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Vmpjk_0dEhfwkg00

348 Wharton Street, Monroe, 28110

3 Beds 3 Baths | $356,730 | Single Family Residence | 1,948 Square Feet | Built in None

Build up to 4 bedrooms in this brilliant, two-story Smart Series floorplan. Contact our team today for more information!

For open house information, contact Wendy Garcia M/I Homes-Charlotte

Copyright © 2021 Mi Homes Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MI1BN-i44bnvGVOkmvKxax3kGN4g-1OoCZx9gE0mUqnvclLofVw)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TXdX8_0dEhfwkg00

3712 Allenby Place, Monroe, 28110

5 Beds 4 Baths | $429,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,427 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Calling for Highest & Best Saturday, November 13th at 9 am. Amazing home in Stratford subdivision on corner lot. First floor features crown moldings, wide baseboards & vinyl plank throughout. Den offers double French doors, can lights & tons of natural light. Large kitchen complete with over-sized granite counter tops, farmhouse sink, gas cook top, breakfast bar. & walk in pantry. Dining area with exquisite chandelier. Living room offers abundant space for entreating. First floor bedroom & full bath for guests. Primary bedroom has large walk in closets, vaulted ceiling & ceiling fan. Primary bath offers dual sink vanity, garden tub & standing shower. 3 additional bedroom's, 2 full baths, large laundry room & loft complete second floor. Backyard is fenced & offers a large patio & tons of space to make your own. Photo rendition of completed bathroom available upon request. Exclusions: patio furniture, washer/dryer, garage shelves, overhead garage storage, open to negotiate pool & gazebo.

For open house information, contact Dan Jones, Carolina Real Estate Experts The Dan Jones Group I at 704-709-3838

Copyright © 2021 Canopy MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CMLSNC-3799758)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Marshville, NC
Fox News

Al Unser, four-time Indy 500 winner, dead at 82

Al Unser, a driver who won the Indianapolis 500 four times during his career, died following a long illness at his home in Chama, New Mexico, Indianapolis Motor Speedway said early Friday. Known as "Big Al" once his own son made a name for himself in racing, Unser is part...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Loft#Patio Furniture#Laundry Room#Fathom Realty#French#Backyard
Fox News

Monkees singer Michael Nesmith dead at 78: 'I've lost a dear friend and partner'

Michael Nesmith, a singer/guitarist for the Monkees, has died. He was 78. "I’m heartbroken," bandmate Micky Dolenz told Fox News in a statement. "I’ve lost a dear friend and partner. I’m so grateful that we could spend the last couple of months together doing what we loved best – singing, laughing, and doing shtick. I’ll miss it all so much. Especially the shtick. Rest in peace, Nez. All my love, Mick."
CELEBRITIES
CNN

New York governor orders temporary indoor mask mandate

(CNN) — New York Governor Kathy Hochul has announced a new temporary indoor mask mandate, but at least one county leader says he won't be enforcing it. On Friday, Hochul announced the rule, in place from Monday, December 13, until at least January 15, 2022. It requires New Yorkers to wear a mask in all indoor public spaces unless businesses implement a vaccine requirement.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Marshville Daily

Marshville Daily

Marshville, NC
25
Followers
254
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Marshville Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy