Take a look at these homes on the Marshville market now

(Marshville, NC) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Marshville. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

925 Old Hwy 74 Highway, Marshville, 28103 3 Beds 2 Baths | $300,000 | Cabin | 1,401 Square Feet | Built in 1978

Hard to find Log Cabin home on 1+ acres in sought after Union County. This Marshville home offers large vaulted ceilings open to the kitchen/ family room area & large brick fireplace w/ propane insert. Sunroom off kitchen. The home offers 3 bedrooms. Large 1.12 acre private lot w/ storage shed. Lower union county taxes. Set up your private showing today! Professional Photos coming soon.

For open house information, contact Ryan Harlan, Fathom Realty at 704-615-7347

354 Wharton Street, Monroe, 28110 4 Beds 3 Baths | $371,910 | Single Family Residence | 2,634 Square Feet | Built in None

This Smart Series floorplan has all the space you want and more with up to 5 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms.

For open house information, contact Wendy Garcia M/I Homes-Charlotte

348 Wharton Street, Monroe, 28110 3 Beds 3 Baths | $356,730 | Single Family Residence | 1,948 Square Feet | Built in None

Build up to 4 bedrooms in this brilliant, two-story Smart Series floorplan. Contact our team today for more information!

For open house information, contact Wendy Garcia M/I Homes-Charlotte

3712 Allenby Place, Monroe, 28110 5 Beds 4 Baths | $429,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,427 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Calling for Highest & Best Saturday, November 13th at 9 am. Amazing home in Stratford subdivision on corner lot. First floor features crown moldings, wide baseboards & vinyl plank throughout. Den offers double French doors, can lights & tons of natural light. Large kitchen complete with over-sized granite counter tops, farmhouse sink, gas cook top, breakfast bar. & walk in pantry. Dining area with exquisite chandelier. Living room offers abundant space for entreating. First floor bedroom & full bath for guests. Primary bedroom has large walk in closets, vaulted ceiling & ceiling fan. Primary bath offers dual sink vanity, garden tub & standing shower. 3 additional bedroom's, 2 full baths, large laundry room & loft complete second floor. Backyard is fenced & offers a large patio & tons of space to make your own. Photo rendition of completed bathroom available upon request. Exclusions: patio furniture, washer/dryer, garage shelves, overhead garage storage, open to negotiate pool & gazebo.

For open house information, contact Dan Jones, Carolina Real Estate Experts The Dan Jones Group I at 704-709-3838