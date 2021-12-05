Check out these Wiggins homes on the market

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wiggins, MS

 5 days ago

(Wiggins, MS) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Wiggins. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02cShL_0dEhfvrx00

18 Terry Cuevas, Perkinston, 39573

3 Beds 2 Baths | $85,900 | Mobile Home | 1,296 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Super condition

For open house information, contact Dixie Dossett, Professional Realty at 601-799-1999

Copyright © 2021 Pearl River County Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PRCMLSMS-175889)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10Fxum_0dEhfvrx00

110 Myrtle Street, Wiggins, 39577

3 Beds 4 Baths | $50,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,260 Square Feet | Built in 1976

House is being sold AS/IS, Where/IS. buyer to verify all information concerning this property. No utilities are on. Buyer is responsibility to turn on any utilities for inspections. Buyer is liable for any damage of the property due to turning on any utilities. Nice cozy house on corner lot, out porches and double carport. Utility shed does not convey with the property. Family member to remove before closing.

For open house information, contact Larry Semski, Keller Williams at 228-275-7500

Copyright © 2021 MLS United. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MGCMLSMS-3380475)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LADGj_0dEhfvrx00

62 Highway 13, Wiggins, 39577

3 Beds 4 Baths | $449,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,240 Square Feet | Built in 2009

Check out this beautiful custom built home situated just north 10 minutes north of Wiggins! Home sits on 9 acres that is fully fenced with an electronic gate. Property boasts 3 spacious bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, a large custom kitchen with plenty of space to entertain, an upstairs game room complete with a pool table, foosball and air hockey table just to name a few! Enjoy your evenings fishing in the fully stocked pond or working on your projects in the large 50'x80' shop! There are so many features of this property, it's impossible to name them all! Schedule your showing today!

For open house information, contact Jessica F Lee, Coastal Realty Group at 228-280-8026

Copyright © 2021 MLS United. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MGCMLSMS-3379871)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CXxq0_0dEhfvrx00

8248 E Cypress Drive, Perkinston, 39573

4 Beds 2 Baths | $148,900 | Mobile Home | 2,016 Square Feet | Built in 1999

Needs repairs but has amazing potential! Located in White Cypress Lake Estates on 3 acres! This is a great location to raise a family with space to roam! It features a split-floor plan with 4 large bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Come take a look before its gone!

For open house information, contact Aleshia D Toles, STAR Realty, LLC. at 228-591-7827

Copyright © 2021 MLS United. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MGCMLSMS-4003065)

