Take a look at these homes for sale in Sandersville

(Sandersville, GA) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Sandersville than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

609 Sunhill, Sandersville, 31082 3 Beds 2 Baths | $89,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,080 Square Feet | Built in 1973

If you've been looking for the perfect move in ready home, then this is it! Calling all Home Buyers, Investors & Etc.... This 3 bedroom 2 bath home with a bonus room that could be used for an office or playroom is waiting for you. This home features a recently renovated kitchen with brand new cabinets, countertops and flooring. Also an additional upgraded laundry room and master bath with a huge walk-in shower plus double pane energy- efficient windows throughout the home. Please do not over look the spacious fenced in backyard, perfect for those outdoor gatherings. This home includes 3 additional storage sheds to create those additional storage options when needed. This home is a must see!

For open house information, contact Tammy Stevens, Burns Gore Realty at 478-454-0077

0 New Castle, Sandersville, 31082 3 Beds 2 Baths | $250,000 | Manufactured Home | 1,865 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Beautiful under construction home in Foxfire Subdivision with a spacious lot, minutes from Downtown Sandersville. Separate living room and den with a split bedroom floor plan!

For open house information, contact Jalana Cuyler, Keller Williams Middle Georgia at 478-333-5050

0 Hunters Crossing, Sandersville, 31082 3 Beds 2 Baths | $250,000 | Manufactured Home | 1,865 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Beautiful under construction home in Foxfire Subdivision with a spacious lot, minutes from Downtown Sandersville. Separate living room and den with a split bedroom floor plan.

For open house information, contact Jalana Cuyler, Keller Williams Middle Georgia at 478-333-5050