ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sandersville, GA

Take a look at these homes for sale in Sandersville

Sandersville Journal
Sandersville Journal
 5 days ago

(Sandersville, GA) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Sandersville than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05uErZ_0dEhft6V00

609 Sunhill, Sandersville, 31082

3 Beds 2 Baths | $89,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,080 Square Feet | Built in 1973

If you've been looking for the perfect move in ready home, then this is it! Calling all Home Buyers, Investors & Etc.... This 3 bedroom 2 bath home with a bonus room that could be used for an office or playroom is waiting for you. This home features a recently renovated kitchen with brand new cabinets, countertops and flooring. Also an additional upgraded laundry room and master bath with a huge walk-in shower plus double pane energy- efficient windows throughout the home. Please do not over look the spacious fenced in backyard, perfect for those outdoor gatherings. This home includes 3 additional storage sheds to create those additional storage options when needed. This home is a must see!

For open house information, contact Tammy Stevens, Burns Gore Realty at 478-454-0077

Copyright © 2021 Milledgeville MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MMLSGA-45630)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rdDyG_0dEhft6V00

0 New Castle, Sandersville, 31082

3 Beds 2 Baths | $250,000 | Manufactured Home | 1,865 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Beautiful under construction home in Foxfire Subdivision with a spacious lot, minutes from Downtown Sandersville. Separate living room and den with a split bedroom floor plan!

For open house information, contact Jalana Cuyler, Keller Williams Middle Georgia at 478-333-5050

Copyright © 2021 Georgia Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GAMLS-8998015)

See more property details

0 Hunters Crossing, Sandersville, 31082

3 Beds 2 Baths | $250,000 | Manufactured Home | 1,865 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Beautiful under construction home in Foxfire Subdivision with a spacious lot, minutes from Downtown Sandersville. Separate living room and den with a split bedroom floor plan.

For open house information, contact Jalana Cuyler, Keller Williams Middle Georgia at 478-333-5050

Copyright © 2021 Georgia Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GAMLS-8998027)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Georgia State
Georgia Real Estate
City
Sandersville, GA
State
Georgia State
Sandersville, GA
Business
Local
Georgia Business
Fox News

Al Unser, four-time Indy 500 winner, dead at 82

Al Unser, a driver who won the Indianapolis 500 four times during his career, died following a long illness at his home in Chama, New Mexico, Indianapolis Motor Speedway said early Friday. Known as "Big Al" once his own son made a name for himself in racing, Unser is part...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keller Williams
Fox News

Monkees singer Michael Nesmith dead at 78: 'I've lost a dear friend and partner'

Michael Nesmith, a singer/guitarist for the Monkees, has died. He was 78. "I’m heartbroken," bandmate Micky Dolenz told Fox News in a statement. "I’ve lost a dear friend and partner. I’m so grateful that we could spend the last couple of months together doing what we loved best – singing, laughing, and doing shtick. I’ll miss it all so much. Especially the shtick. Rest in peace, Nez. All my love, Mick."
CELEBRITIES
CNN

New York governor orders temporary indoor mask mandate

(CNN) — New York Governor Kathy Hochul has announced a new temporary indoor mask mandate, but at least one county leader says he won't be enforcing it. On Friday, Hochul announced the rule, in place from Monday, December 13, until at least January 15, 2022. It requires New Yorkers to wear a mask in all indoor public spaces unless businesses implement a vaccine requirement.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Sandersville Journal

Sandersville Journal

Sandersville, GA
72
Followers
236
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

With Sandersville Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy