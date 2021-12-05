Take a look at these homes on the Avon market now

(Avon, CO) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Avon than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

38390 Hwy 6, Avon, 81620 3 Beds 4 Baths | $1,450,000 | Condominium | 1,706 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Rare opportunity to own a top floor two-story vaulted Penthouse residence at The Ascent. Located at the far east of the building and facing south, this spacious corner residence offers a quiet and private setting. Residence #415 is one of the largest 3-bedroom floor plans available in the building. Luxury finishes include a gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances including a commercial size gas range. The lower level guest bedroom features a lovely balcony with on-suite bath. Upstairs the primary master suite includes two closets and a five-piece master bath with oversized shower and jetted tub. All bedrooms are generous in size with the secondary master suite offering space for a sleeper sofa, multiple bunk beds or an additional office/TV area. Amenities at The Ascent include convenient building owned and operated skier shuttle to Beaver Creek and Vail, indoor pool, indoor and outdoor hot tubs, steam room, fitness area with state of the art equipment, assigned ski lockers with boot warmers, owner storage closet, underground heated parking, on-site property manager. Guests and owners enjoy multiple recreations rooms including state-of-the-art games and a shared use kitchen/bar with owner wine lockers. Offered turn-key and in immaculate condition. Strong reserves and consistently low homeowner's association dues. Excellent rental potential. Should an owner choose to rent they can self-rent, use an outside property management company or rent through East West Resorts.

268 W Beaver Creek Boulevard, Avon, 81620 4 Beds 3 Baths | $1,300,000 | Duplex | 2,536 Square Feet | Built in 1982

With a central location in the heart of Avon you're just a few steps away from the Westin gondola, Nottingham Lake, and all the shopping and restaurants Avon has to offer. Take in the incredible views of Beaver Creek from the deck of this 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home conveniently located on the free town of Avon bus-line. In the summer months enjoy fishing, paddle boarding, swimming and many other outdoor activities Nottingham park has to offer, including July 3rd fireworks! In the winter months guests will be happy to see the Beaver Creek skier shuttle bus stop just 100yards down the street. This home has recently been remodeled with all granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, new paint, and 2 gas fireplaces as well as all new flooring upstairs. The attached 2 car garage offers great covered parking with an additional 4 spots in the driveway, so no need to worry about where your friends and family will be able to park. A rare opportunity to own in Avon with no HOA and no restrictions on short term rental make this a great primary residence or investment property.

2497 Chamonix, Vail, 81657 3 Beds 2 Baths | $850,000 | Condominium | 1,480 Square Feet | Built in 1972

On the sunny side of West Vail, this 3 bed/ 2 bath is arranged with a lock off and allows short term rentals. A nice outdoor area out the kitchen door will allow for entertaining and fresh air. Upgrades include windows through out, doors, flooring, bathroom lighting and vanity updates, kitchen cabinetry, and washer/dryer in both units. Professional photographs will be loaded Friday afternoon, Nov. 5th

39377 Hwy 6 #A-203, Eagle-Vail, 81620 3 Beds 2 Baths | $795,000 | Condominium | 1,578 Square Feet | Built in 1981

Sunny and bright turn key condo on the bus route with tons of storage. Located between Vail Ski Mountain (9 miles) and Beaver Creek Ski Resorts (2 miles) this top floor, corner unit is in a private building of only 6 units with 2 parking spots, both covered under car port and 1 with reserved spot. The kitchen offers top of the line, and energy efficient appliances with updated granite countertops and new backsplash. Individual temperature settings in all rooms can be controlled by your smartphone. Multiple skylights, sun room, and 3 separate balconies give this condo a connection to nature. Also, PHYN water monitoring system, smart lock at front door, new energy efficient water heater, washer and dryer installed in 2018, and dry sauna in the unit! Complex amenities offer year round hot tub, seasonal pool, and ample green space along the river. Strong short term rental potential. We welcome you to see this beautiful property and complex which is located on the Eagle River.

