Take a look at these homes on the Windsor market now

(Windsor, NC) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Windsor will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

401 Taylor Street, Windsor, 27983 3 Beds 2 Baths | $35,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,964 Square Feet | Built in 1914

This home is ready for a handyman/woman. It is old but still has potential! Some rooms have been torn down to studs. It has 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, living room, dining room, kitchen, pantry, laundry room. The foyer leads upstairs to the bedrooms and 2nd bathroom.

503 Sterlingworth Street, Windsor, 27983 4 Beds 3 Baths | $135,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,206 Square Feet | Built in 1955

GREAT investor opportunity, located in downtown Windsor! Brick ranch turned duplex. This multi-family property can provide the opportunity to live in one side and rent the other. Unit A is the larger of the two and is a generous size one bedroom apartment with lots of room for entertaining. Small fenced backyard area is located off of the sliding doors with a patio at Unit A. Unit B is a 2 bedroom apartment that already is income producing. Come take a look!

110 Beacon Light Church Road, Windsor, 27983 3 Beds 2 Baths | $139,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,539 Square Feet | Built in 1991

Well maintained brick ranch home in Bertie County. Hardwoods, laminate and tile floors throughout.3 bedrooms, 2 baths, Den with fireplace, 2 car garage plus fenced back yard. Stainless steel kitchen appliances, Separate laundry room with washer and dryer. Concrete driveway.

1120 Broad Street, Windsor, 27983 3 Beds 2 Baths | $117,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,724 Square Feet | Built in 1953

A TREASURED FAMILY HOME! You'll be charmed by this 3 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath, country home perfectly positioned in a quiet cul-de-sac street located in the Town of Historical Windsor, NC! This home provides all the elements for a relaxing, comfortable and modern lifestyle. Featuring a formal living room, dining room, farmhouse country kitchen, den/sitting room, laundry room, covered front & back porches, patio area, carport, outbuildings, LOTS of storage space, and plenty of outdoor play area. Put this on your 'must see' list and call today for your showing!

