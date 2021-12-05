ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Take a look at these homes on the Windsor market now

(Windsor, NC) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Windsor will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ahOfv_0dEhfrL300

401 Taylor Street, Windsor, 27983

3 Beds 2 Baths | $35,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,964 Square Feet | Built in 1914

This home is ready for a handyman/woman. It is old but still has potential! Some rooms have been torn down to studs. It has 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, living room, dining room, kitchen, pantry, laundry room. The foyer leads upstairs to the bedrooms and 2nd bathroom.

For open house information, contact Nick Nicholson, Carolina Eagle Real Estate LLC at 252-794-2008

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fRgk7_0dEhfrL300

503 Sterlingworth Street, Windsor, 27983

4 Beds 3 Baths | $135,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,206 Square Feet | Built in 1955

GREAT investor opportunity, located in downtown Windsor! Brick ranch turned duplex. This multi-family property can provide the opportunity to live in one side and rent the other. Unit A is the larger of the two and is a generous size one bedroom apartment with lots of room for entertaining. Small fenced backyard area is located off of the sliding doors with a patio at Unit A. Unit B is a 2 bedroom apartment that already is income producing. Come take a look!

For open house information, contact Amber Hardy, Carolina East Real Estate at 252-482-2028

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3McX9x_0dEhfrL300

110 Beacon Light Church Road, Windsor, 27983

3 Beds 2 Baths | $139,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,539 Square Feet | Built in 1991

Well maintained brick ranch home in Bertie County. Hardwoods, laminate and tile floors throughout.3 bedrooms, 2 baths, Den with fireplace, 2 car garage plus fenced back yard. Stainless steel kitchen appliances, Separate laundry room with washer and dryer. Concrete driveway.

For open house information, contact Gary Gardner, ROANOKE REALTY TEAM at 252-792-2300

1120 Broad Street, Windsor, 27983

3 Beds 2 Baths | $117,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,724 Square Feet | Built in 1953

A TREASURED FAMILY HOME! You'll be charmed by this 3 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath, country home perfectly positioned in a quiet cul-de-sac street located in the Town of Historical Windsor, NC! This home provides all the elements for a relaxing, comfortable and modern lifestyle. Featuring a formal living room, dining room, farmhouse country kitchen, den/sitting room, laundry room, covered front & back porches, patio area, carport, outbuildings, LOTS of storage space, and plenty of outdoor play area. Put this on your 'must see' list and call today for your showing!

For open house information, contact Elisha Faye Hardison, Sweetwater Real Estate Inc at 252-789-1389

