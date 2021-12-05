Check out these homes for sale in Magee now

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Magee, MS

(Magee, MS) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Magee. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

2740 Simpson Highway 541, Mendenhall, 39114

4 Beds 2 Baths | $325,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,895 Square Feet | Built in 2009

If you are looking for great home on acreage this is it. Custom built home sitting on 4.33 acres in Simpson County. This home features an open floorpan,4 bedrooms, 2 baths, bonus room plus an office. Granite throughout, stainless appliances and plenty of space. There is a large porch on the front of the home and balcony on the back that stretches across the entire length of the home. This is the perfect place to entertain or just relax and enjoy your surroundings. Make your appointment today to see this great home.

For open house information, contact Rebecca N Tann, Nix-Tann & Associates, Inc. at 601-982-7918

1505 Airport Road, Magee, 39111

4 Beds 3 Baths | $419,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,695 Square Feet | Built in 2021

French Arcadian and Farmhouse meet! This beautiful New Construction home features an open concept living, kitchen, and dining. Wood beans and brick columns sets this custom home from the rest. Large Master with separate his and her walk in closets, granite countertops, soaker bath, and separate custom shower. You will have a melt down in this kitchen with gorgeous quartz counters and gas cooktop. Has Jack and Jill bath for bedroom 2 and 3. Home has a front porch and back patio is set up for outdoor living with a gorgeous fireplace! Too many features to list. Call today!

For open house information, contact Mark Smith, Hopper Properties at 601-724-1435

227 Sw 1St Street, Magee, 39111

3 Beds 2 Baths | $209,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,434 Square Feet | Built in 1940

Looking for a home full of character and charm in Magee? Here it is! This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has approximately 2434 square feet and features beautiful wood flooring and large windows that allow natural light to flow throughout. There are two living areas in this home - one off the kitchen that could be used as a keeping room and one on the front of the home with a cozy fireplace and built-ins. The master suite includes a spacious bedroom with French doors leading out back, 2 closets, and a large bath with dual vanities, a tub, and a separate shower. This home is situated on a large lot and has a covered patio and a brick patio that will give you the perfect spot to entertain! Call your REALTOR today to schedule a private showing!

For open house information, contact Hartley Havard, Havard Real Estate Group, Llc at 601-340-9656

1111 Pat Street, Mendenhall, 39114

3 Beds 2 Baths | $129,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,424 Square Feet | Built in 1972

**100% USDA financing available** Come see this 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Mendenhall that is close to 49. This home sits on a corner lot and has been freshly painted. Don't miss out on this one!

For open house information, contact Drew Jackson, Havard Real Estate Group, Llc at 601-340-9656

With Magee Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

