Top homes for sale in Shallotte

(Shallotte, NC) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Shallotte. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

1827 Egret Street Sw, Shallotte, 28470 3 Beds 4 Baths | $638,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,685 Square Feet | Built in 2006

1827 Egret St is where elegance meets coastal. This 3 bedroom 3 and a half bathroom home is nestled in the oak trees on Shallotte's Goose Creek. From the open concept living and kitchen area you can watch all the wildlife the creek has to offer. Inside the home you will find that the seller spared no expense on the finishes. The wood flooring in this home is Brazilian Koa and the tile is imported from Italy. The 2 car garage has tons of extra storage as well as a work shop, all together it's over 1600 SQ FT. At night you can enjoy the creek sitting down at the firepit area. With the NC wildlife boat ramp just outside the neighborhood and Ocean Isle beach just miles away you have access to all the water activities. If living the coastal lifestyle is what you're looking for, look no further. Call 1827 Egret St home!

620 Eastwood Park Road, Sunset Beach, 28468 4 Beds 4 Baths | $474,000 | Townhouse | 2,582 Square Feet | Built in 2022

Sea Trail's newest luxury townhomes, The Townhomes on Eastwood Bluff are getting started now! Townhome owners will have access to an exclusive clubhouse and brand new pool, pergola with dining area and grill, cornhole, and multiple benches and sidewalks. Owners also have access to an array of pools, beach parking, fitness center, clubs, and much more. Don't miss out on this end unit! The Hardie exterior with elegant brick accents, tongue+groove front porch ceiling, and hand-stained front door give this unit ultimate curb appeal. You'll be stunned by the included features like a 1+ car garage featuring epoxied floors, engineered hardwood floors throughout the common areas, a tankless water heater, and an elevator. Hurry and you can make interior selections like flooring, paint, and cabinet colors! The open concept Great Room features a 36'' vent-less gas fireplace w/ custom mantle and low built-in finished with shiplap. An impressive 9' telescopic slider opens to the 2nd story tiled & screened rear porch! The kitchen showcases an oversized island & subway tile backsplash & includes under cabinet lighting, SS 60/40 split apron front sink framed by gorgeous real wood cabinets that feature soft-close doors & drawers and boasts an expansive pantry. Kitchen also includes granite/quartz countertops,SS micro/oven combo, matching D/W, a 5-burner gas cooktop, and a direct vent hood. The Owner's Suite comes w/ plush carpet and an intricate cross coffered ceiling. We've added practical features too like USB power outlets & a large WIC w/ melamine shelves. The spa-inspired Owner's Bath includes dual sink vanity, tile flooring, tile shower with door w/mosaic in the LED-lit wall niche. Guest baths feature a drop-in tub with a tile surround. Laundry boasts a custom built storage and folding area + 12x12 tile floors. This home is HERS rated for energy efficiency. Includes landscaping package. Listing photos are renderings/photo similar. Ready ~ Spring 2022

240 W Second Street, Ocean Isle Beach, 28469 3 Beds 2 Baths | $369,900 | Condominium | 1,078 Square Feet | Built in 1984

Nestled away from the hustle and bustle this condo offers a great hub to explore all OIB and the surrounding areas have to offer. With 3 pools (one ocean front!) two tennis courts, and tidal docks there are a myriad of activities to entertain family and friends. The layout serves well for social entertaining and memory making! Relax on the front or back deck and enjoy the salt air and sounds of a beach life! Offered furnished, this condo is move in ready for you and yours to enjoy. Make your appointment today to secure your own little piece of OIB paradise.

131 Pine Street, Shallotte, 28470 3 Beds 2 Baths | $199,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,010 Square Feet | Built in 1957

Don't miss out on this amazing investment opportunity located in the heart of Shallotte NC. Shallotte NC is the central business hub of the South Brunswick barrier islands. If you have been looking for a distressed property to rehab and make beautiful again I present to you 131 Pine St. Built in 1957 this home was once a beautiful estate with a large pool for entertaining large numbers of guests. Situated only minutes to Ocean Isle, Sunset & Holden Beach and walking distance to shopping and the town's new Waterfront Park. Pine Street is a paved, quiet dead end street that is maintained by the town of Shallotte with no HOA. Don't miss out on this opportunity.

