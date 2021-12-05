House hunt La Grange: See what’s on the market now

(La Grange, TX) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in La Grange will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

104 Delores Ave, La Grange, 78945 3 Beds 3 Baths | $995,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,773 Square Feet | Built in 2018

Spectacular views and an immaculate home. The custom home welcomes you in with the grand room of an open kitchen-living-dining area adorned with 12 ft ceilings. It?s the perfect gathering spot inside the home with its large kitchen island, gas fireplace, and banquet of windows looking out to the beautiful back porch and view. The back porch offers a great entertaining space while enjoying the breathtaking views. There is already a stub for a gas grill for you to show off your BBQ skills. The gourmet kitchen features Quartz countertops, Thermador appliances, spacious pantry, and a coffee/wine bar. The luxurious primary bedroom suite has a spa-like bathroom and a walk-in closet one only dreams of. There is also a separate den area for cozy nights in. There are two additional bedrooms with a large jack-and-jill bathroom that meets ADA standards. The home has all the upgrades including Anderson windows, wooden shutters, electric shades, artwork lighting, surround sound, and other amenities. If you are wanting extra room or storage, the attached 3 car garage is already insulated for you to take advantage of its space. Whether it?s from the grand room or the beautiful back porch, soak up the distant views of Fayette County.

For open house information, contact Lisa Mayer, ROUND TOP REAL ESTATE at 979-249-5732

326 East Pecan Street, La Grange, 78945 4 Beds 2 Baths | $259,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,175 Square Feet | Built in None

Location, Location, Location !! This is a great family home with 4 large bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, living, dining, kitchen, laundry, and 2 car carport. There is a fenced backyard with large shade trees. Being located on the south side of town, this is a wonderful neighborhood. The home has good bones, just needs your updates.

For open house information, contact Jerri Taylor, Diggs Real Estate, Inc. at 979-968-6143

245 West Guadalupe Street, La Grange, 78945 3 Beds 2 Baths | $175,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,224 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Here's a fantastic starter or downsizer! It has been totally redone inside and out. Just move in! There are three bedrooms, all with ceiling fans, two baths, the master with a huge walk-in shower. New paint inside, new flooring throughout. Rain gutters recently added, and roof is only six years old too. Inside laundry, updated appliances, including dishwasher and microwave. Would also make a great investment property!

For open house information, contact Chris Cernosek, Centex Realty Services at 979-966-2597

838 North Monroe Street, La Grange, 78945 5 Beds 3 Baths | $195,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,140 Square Feet | Built in None

Great investment opportunity in the heart of La Grange. Duplex that is consistently fully rented. Both units have 1-car garages and yards. Unit 840 is 3 beds, 2 baths, 1113 sqft, $910 per month, Currently leased. Unit 838 is 2 beds, 1 bath, 858 sqft, $770 per month, Currently leased.

For open house information, contact Lisa Corker, HART LAND REAL ESTATE at 979-968-3892