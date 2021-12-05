House hunt Romeo: See what’s on the market now

(Romeo, MI) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Romeo than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

17910 Redwood Dr, Macomb Twp, 48042 2 Beds 3 Baths | $299,900 | Condominium | 1,688 Square Feet | Built in 1994

Open great room ranch condo with side turned garage and plenty parking with wide drive. Large kitchen with white cabinets, ceramic tile floor, double oven, plenty room for a table but there is also a dining room off the great room. Two bedrooms, den, first floor laundry and a lovely patio off back. Open huge basement for your entertaining, storage or whatever you choose! Tons of updates: New furnace 1/21, Sump pump 9/20, New roof and gutters 9/20, chimney cleaned and cap repair 2018, garage door opener 2018, Shower doors in master 8/2018, carpet throughout entire condo 8/2018. Inground sprinklers front and back. $95 monthly Assoc. fee covers grass cutting, snow plowing (if your car is not in the driveway) and shoveling to your front door. Condo living at its finest with it being detached! Immediate occupancy, all appliances stay, and two huge safes! Pets allowed.

23706 Settlers Drive, Macomb, 48042 3 Beds 3 Baths | $369,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,778 Square Feet | Built in 1995

Welcome home! This beautiful home has a brand-new master bathroom with granite accents and a fully remodeled kitchen with plenty of space for hosting guests! Natural light flows throughout the home with beautiful skylights in the living room! New windows were added in 2015 along with doorways. This wonderful location has plenty of restaurants, shopping, and close to the water, by Lake St. Clair! Don’t forget the three golf courses nearby! Best part is, the open backyard, and FULL basketball court with new Spaulding basketball rims! This home will not last, make your appointment today!

47140 North Ave., Macomb, 48042 3 Beds 1 Bath | $169,900 | Single Family Residence | 910 Square Feet | Built in 1938

Older 3 bedroom bungalow on almost an acre wooded lot with a two car garage and a basement. Hardwood floors. Solid wood doors. Central Air Conditioning. Needs some updating but a solid home and a great location. Lanse Creuse Schools.

80119 Omo, Armada, 48005 3 Beds 2 Baths | $249,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,236 Square Feet | Built in 1992

Price reduced! Enjoy small town living in Armada! Minutes from local cider mills and all of the fall fun. Get to all the best fairs and festivals in the area then come home to the beautiful 3 bedroom ranch, with 2 full baths and a 2 car attached garage on just under 3 acres. Come in through the main entry and then step into the large living room with cathedral ceilings, leading into the open dining and kitchen with walk in pantry. Large Master w/full bath and walk in closet and 2 more generous bedrooms will be great for the growing family or maybe a home office in the quiet country setting. Seller is offering a home warranty. Furnace and central air have been regularly serviced, along with the owned water softener. Great home in Armada, just waiting for you!

