On the hunt for a home in Hailey? These houses are on the market

(Hailey, ID) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Hailey. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

137 Audubon Pl, Blaine County, 83333 4 Beds 4 Baths | $3,500,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,814 Square Feet | Built in 1970

Tranquil, serene, retreat on the Big Wood River. Enjoy the privacy and beauty of this home that has some of the prettiest views of the river! This home will boast a gourmet kitchen, open living area and clerestory windows that allow light to fill the interior! The exterior will be enhanced with outdoor living spaces including an outdoor fireplace and a multitude of entertaining spaces!

1940 Copper Ranch Lane, Hailey, 83333 2 Beds 2 Baths | $359,000 | Condominium | 1,180 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Light, bright and airy upper level unit with vaulted ceilings, granite counters and an open outlook to the south and west. BBQ from your deck and enjoy the views while you entertain. Includes one Gravity Fitness membership with the gym just steps away. Garage has additional storage. Upgraded lighting, newer carpet & stove. With a gas fireplace & AC you'll be comfortable in this home all year long

711 Whitetail Dr, Hailey, 83333 3 Beds 2 Baths | $749,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,724 Square Feet | Built in 1995

Located in Deerfield, this single level home featuress a bright & open floorplan with high ceilings, open kitchen & living room w/ gas FP, family room, fenced landscaped yard and three-car garage. Main floor master suite and a den which could be used as a fourth bedroom makes this home very user friendly.

31 Covey Run Dr, Blaine County, 83333 4 Beds 4 Baths | $2,780,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,437 Square Feet | Built in 2021

To be built 4 BR/ 4 BA plus study single level contemporary, 3 car garage with panoramic views, last setting sun in mid-valley and privacy just 11 minutes to Main St, Ketchum. Construction by Magleby Construction to begin July/August, 2021, completion spring, 2022. The buyer can make changes and choose finishes. This will be the last ''Bluegrouse'' Home to be built at Bluegrouse Ridge

