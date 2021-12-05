Check out these homes on the Camden market now

(Camden, TN) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Camden will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

175 Mallard Pt Cir Units 3,4,5, Camden, 38320 3 Beds 4 Baths | $349,900 | Condominium | 3,072 Square Feet | Built in 1981

3 MOVE-IN READY MULTI-FAMILY WATERFRONT CONDO UNITS!!!Each condo unit have spectacular views of KY Lake from living rooms and bedrooms--Rear decks to sit and enjoy the boats running along the KY lake while enjoying your morning cup of coffee---Boat launch and fishing dock available---Birdsong Marina is just across the water to enjoy the beautiful fireworks display on the 4th of July in the comfort of your own place---Within about 5 miles of the City of Camden---Ideal place for that weekend get-a-way with family/friends-Each family can have their own unit for added privacy or make it your permanent residence on the water---Good investment opportunity-live in one rent others---Measurements est

For open house information, contact Kevin Stepp, Patriot Realty USA, Camden LLC at 731-584-4900

7610 Birdsong Rd, Holladay, 38341 3 Beds 2 Baths | $329,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,731 Square Feet | Built in 1994

Beautiful brick home close to Birdsong Marina and walking distance to Duck River Overlook Trail. Nice country front porch perfect for rocking chairs. Spacious living area and really large kitchen with oak cabinets and stainless steel appliances. All bedrooms are very roomy, master bedroom fits a king size bed has walk in closet and bath suite with add closet. Hardwood floors throughout main living areas. Attached garage and 24X20 detached garage with bathroom and storage space. Very private area with 4.92 acres of great hunting land. House has a storm shelter and well water. 15 minutes from town, 18 minutes from I-40.

For open house information, contact Aspen Anderson, 1st Choice Realty Team LLC at 731-213-2210

6845 Hwy 192, Holladay, 38320 3 Beds 2 Baths | $199,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,587 Square Feet | Built in 1969

VERY NICE HOME WITH A LOG CABIN ATTACHED!!!This spacious unique home is located in the Holladay community about 5 miles from Interstate 40---Walking distance to the Holladay school-Spacious kitchen with plenty of cabinet space---Separate dining room---Log cabin could be used as 4th bedroom---Cozy den area for family time---Spacious yard front and back---All measurements estimated

For open house information, contact Kevin Stepp, Patriot Realty USA, Camden LLC at 731-584-4900

200 Bounty, Camden, 38320 2 Beds 2 Baths | $118,900 | Mobile Home | 1,232 Square Feet | Built in 1993

Beautiful Kentucky Lake is just a short walk away from this perfect retreat! Get away from the hustle and bustle and enjoy your free time in this 2 bedroom, 2 full bath home. If you love to entertain you will love the open floor plan with a spacious living room that opens to the kitchen/dining area and into the SUNROOM addition with a wall of windows to enjoy the beautiful scenery. A boat launch is .03 miles and a perfect spot to swim. Boat slip rentals are available at Birdsong Marina or Wildlife Cove located minutes away. Approximately 90 minutes from Nashville.

For open house information, contact Shari Kim Dudley, Landmark Realty and Auction at 731-234-4488