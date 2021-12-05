Check out these Muskegon Heights homes on the market

(Muskegon Heights, MI) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Muskegon Heights will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

16759 Winans Street, Grand Haven, 49417 3 Beds 1 Bath | $225,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,423 Square Feet | Built in 1956

Peace & quiet! This solid-built brick ranch home has 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, main floor laundry & about 1425 fin. sq. ft. It is situated in a private setting with beautiful mature trees & is located minutes from popular beaches, including Kirk Park on Lake Michigan, & close to Grand Haven, Holland & Allendale. With over 1.5 acres of land, there is plenty of room to roam, garden, & build a garage/pole barn! Many updates in recent years include roof, windows, high eff. furnace, paint, landscaping& septic tanks! Real wood burning fireplace in the living room is nice to cozy up to on cool winter nights! Hardwood floors thru most of the main level. Updated bath & more! The walkout lower level offers room for expansion, or keep it as is for tons of storage space! Offers due 11.22.21 by 3pm.

17534 Winged Foot Ct, Spring Lake, 49456 2 Beds 2 Baths | $575,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,800 Square Feet | Built in None

Please note that this is a ready-to-build home plan, which means that style, selections, and options are representational.. Youll be able to personalize this home to your liking, and your final price will depend on what options you choose! Contact us for more information on ready-to-build home plans. This charming Patio home offers 1,800 square feet of main floor living space. This home offers two bedrooms, two bathrooms, large kitchen, family room, breakfast area, mudroom, and laundry room. The stunning Master Suite with master bathroom offers a large vanity with two sinks, and spacious walk-in closet. The Laurel home also features unique storage options, perfect for all your organization needs.Youll enter your Laurel Home through the Front Porch, where youll find the first bedroom and bathroom on your right. Continue down the hall and to your right, youll find the expansive Owner Suite, complete with a full bathroom and walk-in closet. Once your exit the Owner Suite, youll walk into the Family Room, a lovely space designed for your favorite gatherings. Continue on and walk into the open concept Dining Room and Kitchen area. This area is outfitted with the latest features and appliances, perfect for entertaining guests. From the kitchen, you can walk into the Mudroom, which connects to the Laundry Room and Garage. This allows for a flow through your floor plan.As the name indicates, this home also features extensive outdoor living options. Along with a beautiful outdoor patio, you can choose to add a Michigan Sunroom with a Covered Patio, complete with a fireplace. Along with these unique options, you can of course add your personalized touches throughout the Laurel.Personalize this home with our Interactive Floor Plan tool and create the perfect home. "Please note that the photos of this home are representations: we will update the photos once this home is complete.:

2692 Memorial Drive, North Muskegon, 49445 4 Beds 3 Baths | $299,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,632 Square Feet | Built in 1997

Home sweet home in North Muskegon. Gorgeous, traditional 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with MUSKEGON LAKE VIEWS. As you walk in the main floor is spacious with an additional family area with a cozy gas fireplace, large dining room, main floor laundry and a half bath. Upstairs has a master suite complete with a big walk in closet and master bathroom. 2 other sizeable bedrooms along with a full bath is also upstairs. BRAND NEW 4th bedroom in the basement with a walk in closet. Basement also features abrand new Bonus room. No need to worry about storage with 2 storage rooms and a 2 stall attached garage. Adorable NEW deck in the fenced in back yard perfect for entertaining. Call today to schedule your private showing. Buyer and byers agent to verify all information.

597 N Brooks Road, Muskegon, 49442 5 Beds 3 Baths | $849,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,136 Square Feet | Built in 2013

Welcome to 597 N Brooks Road. This custom built estate sits on 5 beautifully wooded acres overlooking the Muskegon River flats. From the moment you walk thru the door, this open concept ranch has everything you would need to entertain and enjoy main floor living. Home features 5 bedrooms, 3 baths. When moving outdoors this home is an entertainer's paradise with custom pizza oven and firepit adjacent to In-ground pool. Coming up from the pool area you'll notice a newly constructed sports court with versatility to double as a basketball or tennis court. You'll have no problem storing your extras as seller has built the dream auxiliary building with oversized door to accommodate large boats and RVs and a engineered lift to store all ATVs in the second story loft.

