West Branch-curious? These homes are on the market

(West Branch, MI) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in West Branch than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

4168 Maes Road, West Branch, 48661 3 Beds 1 Bath | $95,000 | Single Family Residence | 925 Square Feet | Built in 1950

***During title search it was discovered that the well encroached on the road right-of-way. Well will moved or waiver obtained before closing*** Close to town but only minutes away from State and Federal Land. Three lots provide plenty of space for recreation. Large garage has space for two cars and lots of room for both Winter and Summer toys.

111 W Page Street, Rose City, 48654 3 Beds 2 Baths | $169,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,842 Square Feet | Built in 1950

A GREAT home in Rose City! Lots to offer and a very cool, private feeling like your in the middle of the woods! Have a home business? There's a 24x50 (plus the garage) building that was a small business in the past that's insulated with heat and two 1/2 baths. There's also a nice 14x44 storage building! The home? It's terrific with three bedrooms, 1.5 baths with an extra 1/2 in the W/O basement. Large dining room, large living room with a gas fireplace, many updates and all in good shape! There's also a huge party deck, patio area, kids playhouse, fenced in back yard, artesian flowing well and more. The basement offers loads of storage and a nice family room.

6122 Hillside Drive, Alger, 48610 3 Beds 2 Baths | $184,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,400 Square Feet | Built in None

Well-maintained 3 bedroom, 2 bath home located in the Forest Lake Development! Features include open ceilings, recessed lighting, quartz countertops, stainless steel kitchen appliances, new vinyl flooring, main level laundry, and fenced in backyard. Sellers have made several recent updates! Located just minutes to I-75, and only 18 miles to West Branch. Please visit www.forestlakemi.org to learn more about this association and all of the amenities that it has to offer. $184,000.00 MLS# 201816330

6815 Ringneck Trail, Alger, 48610 3 Beds 1 Bath | $205,000 | Single Family Residence | 800 Square Feet | Built in 1979

BEAUTIFUL VIEWS WITH ALMOST 200' OF WATERFRONT ON 330 ACRE FOREST LAKE. WELL BUILT STAIRS TO THE LARGE DECK AREA AT THE WATER'S EDGE. A COUPLE SITTING AREAS ALONG THE WAY DOWN. THIS UNIQUE LOG OCTOGON CABIN IS READY FOR YOUR ENJOYMENT. FURNISHINGS COULD STAY SO JUST BRING YOUR SUITCASE AND SWIMSUIT. 3 BEDROOMS AND 1 FULL BATH. WOOD BURNING STOVE, WINDOW WALL DOORS PROVIDE VIEWS AND ENTRY TO THE DECK. SOME PHOTOS FROM OCTOBER 2013 PROVIDED BY SELLER. NEWER FURNACE 2012, NEW SEPTIC TANK 2020. SECURITY, CLUBHOUSE, BEACHES, PARKS, PLAYSCAPE, PAVILION, CAMPGROUND, ACTIVITIES, STORAGE AND DUMPSITE, AND MORE. ONLY $170 YEAR HOA. APPROX 2 HRS N OF DETROIT, NOT FAR FROM I-75 EXIT 202, RIFLE RIVER, STATE LAND,WEST BRANCH AND TANGER OUTLETS, STANDISH AND CASINO, ORV TRAILS AND MANY OTHER LAKES NEARBY.

