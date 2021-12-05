ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Check out these Richland Center homes on the market

 5 days ago

(Richland Center, WI) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Richland Center will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sNusq_0dEhfidk00

725 Sextonville Rd, Richland Center, 53581

1 Bed 1 Bath | $49,900 | Single Family Residence | 600 Square Feet | Built in None

Price is right to get started!! Home or Investment

For open house information, contact Boyd Clarson, Driftless Area LLC at 608-588-5700

Copyright © 2021 South Central Wisconsin MLS Corporation. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SCWMLSWI-1924140)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VzVOr_0dEhfidk00

28026 E Us Hwy14, Richland Center, 53581

3 Beds 2 Baths | $725,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,511 Square Feet | Built in None

R-7732 Fully gutted & renovated house in 2017 on 43+ acres w/nearly 1 mile of Willow Creek as its Eastern border. House was stripped down to the studs, walls were straightened, floors were leveled, all new plumbing, electrical, drywall, windows, doors, woodwork, kitchen and bath cabinets, tile flooring throughout. Walls, ceiling and box sill are spray foam insulated. New poured concrete basement floor prior to installing all new mechanicals including: furnace with April Air, AC, water softener and filtration. Barn is spray foam insulated and has 5 bays with in-floor heat, a full living quarters with water and own septic. Additional, separate bed and bath between 2 storage bays w/water and floor drains. 3 car detached garage has in-floor heat and full bathroom with shower. Dog kennels too.

For open house information, contact Jerry Beranek, Century 21 Complete Serv Realty at 608-647-6145

Copyright © 2021 South Central Wisconsin MLS Corporation. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SCWMLSWI-1923335)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OZPku_0dEhfidk00

379 E Court St, Richland Center, 53581

3 Beds 2 Baths | $120,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,370 Square Feet | Built in None

Great two story home located on a large corner lot. Beautiful wood floors, large windows that let in lots of natural light. Large dining room for hosting the holidays and a perfect sunroom to enjoy during the winter months. Make this your new home today, call to set up a showing! Home is an estate sale being sold as is as stands.

For open house information, contact Ted Greenheck, Driftless Area LLC at 608-588-5700

Copyright © 2021 South Central Wisconsin MLS Corporation. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SCWMLSWI-1924172)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kvyXA_0dEhfidk00

1240 Ithaca Rd, Richland Center, 53581

5 Beds 2 Baths | $199,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,977 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Nice 2 Story home with ample storage and a functional layout that includes a main floor with dining room, living room, kitchen, sitting room, utility room, bath and 2 rooms for bedrooms or den/office. Upstairs offers 3 bedrooms another full bath and a foyer area. Covered porches, fenced large rear patio with fire ring, breezeway to a 2 car attached garage with opener. Tremendous edge of town location with large 2+ acre lot with room for garden, play area and more. Property also has an outstanding 40’ x 70’ insulated & heated shed with ½ bath. City water & sewer to house. 1980 Conventional Septic System to shed.

For open house information, contact Lee Marshall, Marshall Agency, REALTORS at 608-647-6371

Copyright © 2021 South Central Wisconsin MLS Corporation. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SCWMLSWI-1924643)

With Richland Center Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

