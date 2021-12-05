Check out these homes on the Kill Devil Hills market now

(Kill Devil Hills, NC) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Kill Devil Hills will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

114 Parkers Landing Drive, Point Harbor, 27964 3 Beds 2 Baths | $425,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,827 Square Feet | Built in None

Lovely home with one level living in the small private subdivision of Parker's Landing. The very desirable Parker's Landing offers community access to the sound and a boat ramp. Conveniently located less than a mile from the Wright Memorial Bridge, just minutes from the beach. Plenty of space and privacy on this beautifully landscaped 30,001 sq. ft. homesite. Covered porches in the front and the back with the back porch leading out to the fenced in patio area. Plenty of parking with a 2 car garage and large driveway. Entering the home from the garage you will find a large mudroom and laundry area with tons of storage leading to the main living space. Large kitchen with easy access to the dining space and breakfast nook area. Roomy living area with gas fireplace. On one end of the home features two bedrooms with shared hall bath. On the opposite side of the home you will find the en suite bedroom with whirlpool tub and spacious walk in closet. Ideal for retirement, primary or second home.

307 W Arch Street, Kill Devil Hills, 27948 4 Beds 3 Baths | $577,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,846 Square Feet | Built in None

LIKE NEW! Welcome to this gorgeous updated home that is close to the beach & the sound! 307 W Arch Street is perfect for a primary residence, investment property, second home, or a variation of all three! The downstairs is beautiful with a bedroom, bathroom, and recreation room. The tile work is incredible in this home! There is an interior set of stairs that takes you to the top level. Upstairs there are three bedrooms and two full bathrooms. The kitchen was remodeled with a lovely back splash and countertops! There is new carpet in the upstairs bedrooms, fresh paint, new fixtures, vanities, and appliances! So many new items in this home! The front porch has a covered section for the rainy days and a large sun deck when you want to catch the perfect sun rays! There is a new outdoor shower and deck downstairs. The storage room under the carport is great for bikes and beach chairs & just had the exterior painted! Plenty of parking in the driveway! This home has a prime location! Only a few tenths of a mile from the beach access at Arch Street! Helga Street is one street over and has a stoplight which is excellent for when you want to walk, run, or bike ride to the beach! The sunsets on Bay Drive are a sight to see and this home is only a few minute walk away! Don't forget the proximity to restaurants and activities is wonderful! There is a coffee shop, a go-cart track & mini-golf just down the street! Lots of entertainment for your family, friends, or rental guests! This house is the whole package! Call us today for more details!

109 Ocean Bay Boulevard, Duck, 27949 4 Beds 4 Baths | $849,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,652 Square Feet | Built in None

TAKE A LOOK AT THIS PROPERTY....Immaculate and Well Maintained Condition!!! Ocean and Sound are just steps away from this Oceanside Home in Duck...Your rental guest and family will enjoy the comforts and amenities this home has to offer. From the moment that they drive up to this Caribbeen Coastal Style home they will be transformed to "vacation mode" immediately. Whether it's to enjoy playing in the private heated saltwater pool, having a drink at the awesome tiki bar, relaxing in the hot tub, getting up a game of volleyball or just lounging around the spacious deck area your guest and family will thank you. Step inside from the pool area to a ground floor to a 2nd living area complete with refrigerator, bathroom and laundry area. Mid-level provides an office space or quiet area for those times that require it along with 3 bedrooms, 2 of them sharing a Jack & Jill Bath and their own entrance to the mid-level deck overlooking the pool area. Top Level in this reverse floor plan opens up to a spacious living room, dining and kitchen area and allows for great sound views from it's top floor and sun deck. Take special note the one of a kind Fireplace which carries out the Coast Theme of this property with its sand, shells, sea horses, star fish work of art. Top Level Master Bedroom has it own private deck. All thru-out this property you will notice the love and care that the seller has put in this home for their guest and family's comfort and enjoyment. Golf Cart conveys with the property to make getting to the beach easy and fun. New in 2020/2021...HVAC, Hot Tub and Cover, Pool Heater, Carpet, LVT Flooring, Appliances in Kitchen, Refrigerator on Ground Floor, Furniture in the Top Floor Master Bedroom, 2 New Exterior Doors, Repaired Irrigation System and Spruced up Landscaping. Golf Cart has been completely overhauled and ready for guest use. All of this while receiving great rental income...

322 Fernando Street, Manteo, 27954 4 Beds 4 Baths | $799,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,173 Square Feet | Built in None

"Hulcam Dairy Farmhouse" - built in 1920 on the historic Hulcam Dairy Farm (later to become Marshes Light), this historic farmhouse received a complete renovation in 2008 from its owners. Designed with a traditional floorplan, this 4BR, 3.5BA farmhouse includes a gourmet kitchen, living room, sitting room, dining room, master bedroom with ensuite bath, two guestrooms with privacy sinks and roomy front and rear porches. Interior features include hardwood floors, stainless appliances & farmhouse sink, butcher block and granite countertops, kitchen island with vegetable sinks, gas cooktop, multiple fireplaces, luxury master suite and bath with tile surround walk-in shower and jet tub, bead board trim, custom cabinetry, built-in shelving and window seats. Exterior features include a fenced backyard, outdoor shower and landscaped yard. Nestled in the heart of the Marshes Light subdivision, this immaculate home offers incredible location value and is only steps from downtown Manteo, area attractions and water access. Home was staged by Site to Sea.

