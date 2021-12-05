ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dalhart, TX

Take a look at these homes on the Dalhart market now

Dalhart News Flash
Dalhart News Flash
 5 days ago

(Dalhart, TX) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Dalhart. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zLcIU_0dEhfgsI00

1014 Denver Ave., Dalhart, 79022

5 Beds 5 Baths | $399,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,904 Square Feet | Built in None

Here is a rare opportunity to own one Dalhart's most iconic homes on brick-paved Denver Avenue. Owned and lovingly maintained by one family since 1962, this gem is shaded by towering trees and offers a true respite from Panhandle weather. Original rooms have hardwood under carpet. Upstairs you will find 4 bedrooms, one of which is the original master suite, and storage galore, including 2 cedar closets. Downstairs,a generous dining room is serviced by a classic kitchen with an extra wide window overlooking the lovely backyard. Pass through a breakfast area with original glass-front built ins to the living room with gas fireplace and amazing storage. Huge den across the rear has extra large windows to bring the outdoors in. A second master suite was added on the first floor in later years

For open house information, contact Vanna Sheets, Vanna Sheets, REALTOR at 806-678-2980

Copyright © 2021 Amarillo Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-AARTX-21-1104)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=028zHt_0dEhfgsI00

1022 Denrock Ave, Dalhart, 79022

5 Beds 2 Baths | $475,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,178 Square Feet | Built in 1921

Walking up the steps to the majestic massive home will leave you in awe! Architecturally, it's just breathtaking, one of the most beautiful homes in Dalhart! Right on the path of the Dalhart XIT parade, the gorgeous historic home boasts 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, formal living, formal dining, unique and beautiful morning/breakfast room with original painted ceiling, light, and builtins; kitchen has been remodeled recently including custom cabinetry made of oak; main level bath remodeled including a lovely claw foot tub and main level utility closet; basement off the kitchen has additional finished out space not included in the sq ft; porte-cochere entryway extends to the staircase which leads up to additional 4 guest bedrooms and master bedroom! Workshop with room for 4 vehicles, + greenhouse.

For open house information, contact Maria Brinkley, Brinkley Real Estate at 432-352-4021

Copyright © 2021 Amarillo Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-AARTX-21-6684)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uo2Mj_0dEhfgsI00

1109 2Nd St, Dalhart, 79022

4 Beds 5 Baths | $249,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,936 Square Feet | Built in 1936

A MUST SEE!!!! Home sits on a corner lot across from a park. This home in updated in gorgeous colors. HUGE master bedroom isolated from the other 3 rooms. NEWfloorscounter topscabinetsAC/heater unitwindowsstuccoappliancesgarage doorAll new electrical and spray foam in the back of home.This home will not last long. Call me for your private viewing.

For open house information, contact Becky Williams, Fathom Realty, LLC at 806-433-2067

Copyright © 2021 Amarillo Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-AARTX-21-7438)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Real Estate
City
Dalhart, TX
Fox News

Al Unser, four-time Indy 500 winner, dead at 82

Al Unser, a driver who won the Indianapolis 500 four times during his career, died following a long illness at his home in Chama, New Mexico, Indianapolis Motor Speedway said early Friday. Known as "Big Al" once his own son made a name for himself in racing, Unser is part...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Heater#Vanna Sheets#Porte Cochere Entryway
Fox News

Monkees singer Michael Nesmith dead at 78: 'I've lost a dear friend and partner'

Michael Nesmith, a singer/guitarist for the Monkees, has died. He was 78. "I’m heartbroken," bandmate Micky Dolenz told Fox News in a statement. "I’ve lost a dear friend and partner. I’m so grateful that we could spend the last couple of months together doing what we loved best – singing, laughing, and doing shtick. I’ll miss it all so much. Especially the shtick. Rest in peace, Nez. All my love, Mick."
CELEBRITIES
CNN

New York governor orders temporary indoor mask mandate

(CNN) — New York Governor Kathy Hochul has announced a new temporary indoor mask mandate, but at least one county leader says he won't be enforcing it. On Friday, Hochul announced the rule, in place from Monday, December 13, until at least January 15, 2022. It requires New Yorkers to wear a mask in all indoor public spaces unless businesses implement a vaccine requirement.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Dalhart News Flash

Dalhart News Flash

Dalhart, TX
18
Followers
238
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Dalhart News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy