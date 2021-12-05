Take a look at these homes on the Dalhart market now

(Dalhart, TX) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Dalhart. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

1014 Denver Ave., Dalhart, 79022 5 Beds 5 Baths | $399,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,904 Square Feet | Built in None

Here is a rare opportunity to own one Dalhart's most iconic homes on brick-paved Denver Avenue. Owned and lovingly maintained by one family since 1962, this gem is shaded by towering trees and offers a true respite from Panhandle weather. Original rooms have hardwood under carpet. Upstairs you will find 4 bedrooms, one of which is the original master suite, and storage galore, including 2 cedar closets. Downstairs,a generous dining room is serviced by a classic kitchen with an extra wide window overlooking the lovely backyard. Pass through a breakfast area with original glass-front built ins to the living room with gas fireplace and amazing storage. Huge den across the rear has extra large windows to bring the outdoors in. A second master suite was added on the first floor in later years

1022 Denrock Ave, Dalhart, 79022 5 Beds 2 Baths | $475,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,178 Square Feet | Built in 1921

Walking up the steps to the majestic massive home will leave you in awe! Architecturally, it's just breathtaking, one of the most beautiful homes in Dalhart! Right on the path of the Dalhart XIT parade, the gorgeous historic home boasts 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, formal living, formal dining, unique and beautiful morning/breakfast room with original painted ceiling, light, and builtins; kitchen has been remodeled recently including custom cabinetry made of oak; main level bath remodeled including a lovely claw foot tub and main level utility closet; basement off the kitchen has additional finished out space not included in the sq ft; porte-cochere entryway extends to the staircase which leads up to additional 4 guest bedrooms and master bedroom! Workshop with room for 4 vehicles, + greenhouse.

1109 2Nd St, Dalhart, 79022 4 Beds 5 Baths | $249,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,936 Square Feet | Built in 1936

A MUST SEE!!!! Home sits on a corner lot across from a park. This home in updated in gorgeous colors. HUGE master bedroom isolated from the other 3 rooms. NEWfloorscounter topscabinetsAC/heater unitwindowsstuccoappliancesgarage doorAll new electrical and spray foam in the back of home.This home will not last long. Call me for your private viewing.

