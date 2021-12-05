Check out these Newport homes on the market

(Newport, OR) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Newport will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

246 Ne San-Bay-O, Newport, 97365 3 Beds 3 Baths | $499,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,907 Square Feet | Built in 1952

Pinned away in Newport's popular subdivision, this 3 bed, 2 1/2 bath home with OCEAN VIEW family room is centrally located for your convenience. Steps away to white sandy beaches, Newport's Bay Front, popular restaurants, parks, and schools. All amenities close by. Large fenced backyard with brick outdoor fireplace ready for your killer barb-be-cues. NEW flooring ,cozy wood fireplace, granite slab countertops, stainless steel appliances, new cabinets, lots of extra storage.

135 Nw 77Th, Newport, 97365 1 Bed 1 Bath | $465,000 | Single Family Residence | 531 Square Feet | Built in 1945

Amazing Ocean Views from this picture perfect Ocean Front Beach Cottage. Once you walk into this home, you will see panoramic ocean views all the way to the Yaquina Lighthouse. This one bedroom, one bath and loft, offers white-water views, updated interior, a true move-in ready home totally furnished including the linens and cookware. Nice size lot with RV hook up. Time to go to the beach!

1245 Meadow, Depoe Bay, 97341 3 Beds 4 Baths | $999,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,617 Square Feet | Built in 1992

Nestled in the award winning Little Whale Cove Community, this custom built 2617 SF home feels private and is surrounded in a forest-like setting. All cedar siding, Anderson Windows and skylights throughout, 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath includes a huge garage complex with capacity for 4 vehicles. Each section (front and rear) can house two vehicles and has its own pull down sliding doors. Additional garage is perfect for a large boat or RV. Plenty of storage throughout. Every bedroom has its own bathroom. Great Room with gas fireplace, laundry room, half bath and master bedroom on main floor. Open kitchen designed by a professional chef with built in refrigerator, double ovens and cozy breakfast nook. Little Whale Cove amenities include indoor pool, tennis courts and nature trail system.

116 Fishing Rock Dr., Depoe Bay, 97341 4 Beds 3 Baths | $1,200,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,759 Square Feet | Built in 2000

A stand-out, contemporary oceanfront residence designed for entertaining with seamless indoor and outdoor living spaces in the tranquil seaside enclave of Fishing Rock - a private gated community. Stunning open plan design with soaring 14' ceilings in the great room along with banks of glass to take in the changing Pacific Ocean. Designer chef's kitchen will delight the cooks in the family. Daily ocean front dining - No reservations needed. Sublime primary suite, lovely guest rooms and a fabulous oversized den/office or 4th bedroom . Wrap around oceanfront patio with space for alfresco dining and toasting sunsets. This home is sited for world class, picture perfect views of breeching whales, pounding white water and the raw untamed shoreline of Boiler Bay and the incredible Pacific ocean.

