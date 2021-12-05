Check out these homes for sale in Kershaw now

(Kershaw, SC) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Kershaw will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

261 Jason Street, Kershaw, 29067 3 Beds 1 Bath | $69,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,053 Square Feet | Built in 1975

Great project with lots of potential! This all brick home sits on more than 1 acre with the convenience to downtown Kershaw. Make it your own!

For open house information, contact Erica Simpson, Erica Homes LLC at 803-485-1113

3604 Gold Mine Highway, Kershaw, 29067 3 Beds 2 Baths | $229,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,408 Square Feet | Built in 2021

NEW CONSTSRUCTION!! This 3 bedroom, 2 full bath home features an open floor plan with open kitchen and dining area and spacious living room. The split plan allows for privacy in the master with private bath. Carpet in the bedrooms with vinyl plank flooring throughout the remainder of the home. Builder to provide appliances. This home is conveniently located and will not last long!!

For open house information, contact Jay Faulkenberry, Heartland Realty LLC at 803-475-6639

507 W Hilton Street, Kershaw, 29067 3 Beds 1 Bath | $145,000 | Single Family Residence | 972 Square Feet | Built in 1965

Beautifully charming and well maintained all brick home with a carport and partially fenced in backyard. Sitting on almost 1 acre of land on a quiet street near downtown Kershaw. Move in ready. 3 bedrooms & 1 bathroom. New/Updated since 2020/2021: HVAC, roof, kitchen flooring, & paint. Must see!

For open house information, contact Brent Humphries, Heartland Realty LLC at 803-475-6639

472 Carley Circle, Jefferson, 29718 3 Beds 2 Baths | $189,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,277 Square Feet | Built in 2021

No Money Down! Don't get nickeled and dimed! This Split bedroom plan with spacious master suite includes a separate shower and tub! Vaulted ceiling in family room, upgraded flooring, fixtures and cabinets! Granite countertops are standard. Don't miss the opportunity!! Prices subject to change until the time of contract due to rising costs of building materials.

For open house information, contact Erica Simpson, Erica Homes LLC at 803-485-1113