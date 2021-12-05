On the hunt for a home in Pearsall? These houses are on the market

(Pearsall, TX) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Pearsall than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

1109 E Alabama, Pearsall, 78061 3 Beds 2 Baths | $280,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,395 Square Feet | Built in None

Beautiful very unique 3 bedroom, 2 bath home that sits on a 0.51 of an acre corner lot. Extras are: Solar Panels, smart meter, security systems with camera throughout house. Converted garage being used as a computer bonus room. Has 2 living areas, 2 dining areas a sperate large laundry room, a water softener room with additional storage. Has extra storages in the hallway. Outdoor grilling area. 8 ft privacy fence on 1/4 of the fencing area and a 50 amp connection and slab for RV parking. This house is a must see and comes with lots of extras you wont find in homes in this area.

For open house information, contact Paula Manzanares, Premier Realty Group at 210-641-1400

305 W Leona St, Pearsall, 78061 3 Beds 2 Baths | $140,000 | Manufactured Home | 1,232 Square Feet | Built in 2003

This home sits on .14 acres with a large carport and shed. the house features a large living room with ceiling fan and fireplace. All bedrooms have ceiling fans. Finishing touches are being done to the interior. The exterior paint is being corrected and touched up.

For open house information, contact Matthew Mittelstadt, REAL Broker, LLC at 855-450-0442

414 W Neches St, Pearsall, 78061 4 Beds 2 Baths | $115,000 | Manufactured Home | 1,664 Square Feet | Built in 2013

THIS IS A NEW LOOKING MANUFACTURED HOME. SELLER IS A SINGLE PERSON ONLY USED ONE ROOM. WELL MAINTAINED. THIS IS A 4 BEDROOM 2 BATH MANUFACTURE HOME WITH A GARDEN IN THE BACK. PROPERTY WILL CONVEY WITH 2 LOTS AND AND EXTRA IF INTERESTED THAT FACES MULBERRY. SELLER IS VERY MOTIVATED AND READY TO SELL. PLEASE CALL AND STOP BY TO VIEW THIS HOME.

For open house information, contact Paula Manzanares, Premier Realty Group at 210-641-1400