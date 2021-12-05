ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pearsall, TX

On the hunt for a home in Pearsall? These houses are on the market

Pearsall Digest
Pearsall Digest
 5 days ago

(Pearsall, TX) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Pearsall than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KYmXA_0dEhfdE700

1109 E Alabama, Pearsall, 78061

3 Beds 2 Baths | $280,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,395 Square Feet | Built in None

Beautiful very unique 3 bedroom, 2 bath home that sits on a 0.51 of an acre corner lot. Extras are: Solar Panels, smart meter, security systems with camera throughout house. Converted garage being used as a computer bonus room. Has 2 living areas, 2 dining areas a sperate large laundry room, a water softener room with additional storage. Has extra storages in the hallway. Outdoor grilling area. 8 ft privacy fence on 1/4 of the fencing area and a 50 amp connection and slab for RV parking. This house is a must see and comes with lots of extras you wont find in homes in this area.

For open house information, contact Paula Manzanares, Premier Realty Group at 210-641-1400

Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Board of Realtors&#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SABORTX-1518532)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KKfy4_0dEhfdE700

305 W Leona St, Pearsall, 78061

3 Beds 2 Baths | $140,000 | Manufactured Home | 1,232 Square Feet | Built in 2003

This home sits on .14 acres with a large carport and shed. the house features a large living room with ceiling fan and fireplace. All bedrooms have ceiling fans. Finishing touches are being done to the interior. The exterior paint is being corrected and touched up.

For open house information, contact Matthew Mittelstadt, REAL Broker, LLC at 855-450-0442

Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Board of Realtors&#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SABORTX-1522081)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tChyC_0dEhfdE700

414 W Neches St, Pearsall, 78061

4 Beds 2 Baths | $115,000 | Manufactured Home | 1,664 Square Feet | Built in 2013

THIS IS A NEW LOOKING MANUFACTURED HOME. SELLER IS A SINGLE PERSON ONLY USED ONE ROOM. WELL MAINTAINED. THIS IS A 4 BEDROOM 2 BATH MANUFACTURE HOME WITH A GARDEN IN THE BACK. PROPERTY WILL CONVEY WITH 2 LOTS AND AND EXTRA IF INTERESTED THAT FACES MULBERRY. SELLER IS VERY MOTIVATED AND READY TO SELL. PLEASE CALL AND STOP BY TO VIEW THIS HOME.

For open house information, contact Paula Manzanares, Premier Realty Group at 210-641-1400

Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Board of Realtors&#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SABORTX-1521666)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pearsall, TX
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Real Estate
Fox News

Al Unser, four-time Indy 500 winner, dead at 82

Al Unser, a driver who won the Indianapolis 500 four times during his career, died following a long illness at his home in Chama, New Mexico, Indianapolis Motor Speedway said early Friday. Known as "Big Al" once his own son made a name for himself in racing, Unser is part...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grilling#Open House#Solar Panels#Premier Realty Group#Llc#Mulberry
Fox News

Monkees singer Michael Nesmith dead at 78: 'I've lost a dear friend and partner'

Michael Nesmith, a singer/guitarist for the Monkees, has died. He was 78. "I’m heartbroken," bandmate Micky Dolenz told Fox News in a statement. "I’ve lost a dear friend and partner. I’m so grateful that we could spend the last couple of months together doing what we loved best – singing, laughing, and doing shtick. I’ll miss it all so much. Especially the shtick. Rest in peace, Nez. All my love, Mick."
CELEBRITIES
CNN

New York governor orders temporary indoor mask mandate

(CNN) — New York Governor Kathy Hochul has announced a new temporary indoor mask mandate, but at least one county leader says he won't be enforcing it. On Friday, Hochul announced the rule, in place from Monday, December 13, until at least January 15, 2022. It requires New Yorkers to wear a mask in all indoor public spaces unless businesses implement a vaccine requirement.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Pearsall Digest

Pearsall Digest

Pearsall, TX
36
Followers
272
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Pearsall Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy