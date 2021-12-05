ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsboro, TX

On the hunt for a home in Hillsboro? These houses are on the market

(Hillsboro, TX) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Hillsboro than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

1149 Brown Lane, Milford, 76670

3 Beds 2 Baths | $149,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,064 Square Feet | Built in 1985

Unique property on one acre, mobile home is a 3 bedrooms and 2 baths, some remodeling has been completed and a shop. Property most recently operated as a Truck and Trailer Repair Road Service and a home for the owners of the repair service.

For open house information, contact Christine Degner-Cordell, Lehmann Real Estate at 254-582-2587

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14669826)

704 Tarlton Avenue, Hillsboro, 76645

3 Beds 1 Bath | $79,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,188 Square Feet | Built in 1962

Great starter home are retirement place. This home is in need of work but has tons of potential for a good handi man. The 1188 sq. ft. home has 3 bedrooms, full bath and an additional handicap accessable shower, kitchen and living room. The great part is the home is situated on three beautiful lots with several large mature trees. The dimensions of the three lots are 150 ft wide on Tarlton and 167 ft. deep = .58 acres. There are several out buildings for storage and shop area. The double carport is attached to the home. On the third lot there is an older single wide mobile home that could be restored. Must see to appreciate.

For open house information, contact David Teel, David Teel, Realtor at 254-582-3070

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14699112)

119 W Marrion Street, Itasca, 76055

3 Beds 2 Baths | $185,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,100 Square Feet | Built in 2019

Cute little starter home or someone looking to downsize on the edge of town. This cute 3-2 has open concept with wood laminate floors and ready for a New Family! Don't miss out on this home ! Contact Agent today to Schedule your Showing!

For open house information, contact Christy Edwards, Texas Property Brokers, LLC at 817-717-1816

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14710694)

582 Hcr 1313, Hillsboro, 76645

2 Beds 1 Bath | $135,000 | Single Family Residence | 944 Square Feet | Built in None

5 acres in the country surrounded by pretty green pastures and established shade trees! House on the property needs just about everything done for remodel but has septic, co op water, and electric. No known deed restrictions! Old well located on the property! Workshop and carport. Property has a good amount of asphalt road frontage so could be potentially be divided. Come see it quick!

For open house information, contact Lacey Whitehouse, Julie Siddons, Realtors at 254-582-0077

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14650058)

