Top homes for sale in Medina

(Medina, NY) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Medina. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

17 Erie Street, Albion, 14411 4 Beds 2 Baths | $59,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,934 Square Feet | Built in 1905

Colonial nestled in the Village of Albion features 4 beds, 1.1 bathrooms, 1,934 square feet and is just a short distance to restaurants, schools, shopping, the Erie Canal and more. The front porch greets you to the first level offering an open floor plan with hardwood floors, natural woodwork, high ceilings, formal dining room, living room and a powder room off the kitchen area. The second floor features 3/4 good-sized bedrooms and the full bathroom w/ tile shower backsplash and vinyl flooring. Large backyard with brick patio area, 2-car detached garage and more! Needs some TLC! A great opportunity if you want to custom finish your own home or for investors. Bank owned property sold in AS IS condition.

12091 Fletcher Chapel Road, Medina, 14103 6 Beds 2 Baths | $199,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,664 Square Feet | Built in 1864

Welcome to 12091 Fletcher Chapel Rd! This country home is what you've been looking for! With no neighbors and 3 acers of land this property truly has mass potential. Sale contingent on sellers finding suitable housing.

24 Vernon Street, Middleport, 14105 4 Beds 2 Baths | $119,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,816 Square Feet | Built in 1865

Welcome Home for the Holidays! So much character & space to enjoy ... from the covered front porch w/ swing enter your large foyer w/ leaded glass windows & hang your coat in the walk-in front closet, then proceed into your spacious living area w/ wood burning fireplace, piano, and huge bay window overlooking your fenced front yard, and notice the detailed, custom window & door frames in main floor bedroom and the refinished, original hardwood floors as you make your way through the large dining room into your cabinet-filled kitchen that leads to a 3-season room & private deck overlooking your yard. On the main floor, you'll also find a full bath, plus laundry & storage rooms. Head upstairs to find 2 generously-sized bedrooms (11'x15' ea) and a pass-thru room ('9x11') that's perfect for an office or dream closet, or use it as a 4th bedroom w/ access to a private half bath w/ movable cabinet (plenty of room to add a tub & shower). Add'l storage available in the basement & 1-car garage.

12595 Cape Drive, Lyndonville, 14098 2 Beds 1 Bath | $119,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,056 Square Feet | Built in 1977

This year round cozy ranch has everything you need! It features 2 bedrooms and 1 bath. Open floor plan with large kitchen. Spacious sunroom with beautiful water views of Long Bay. Walking distance to Lake Ontario! It has a spacious 2 car garage and a shed with washer and dryer. All appliances are included. You can leave your home by small boat and go to Lake Ontario or walk down your street and around the corner to the Lake. Needs a new roof and windows. Being sold in "as is" condition. Seller will not do any repairs due to an inspection. Square footage of 816 on tax records does not include the square footage of the sunroom which is 216 sq. ft. for a total of 1032 square feet.

