Hamilton, AL

House hunt Hamilton: See what’s on the market now

Hamilton News Watch
 5 days ago

(Hamilton, AL) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Hamilton will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cxZEa_0dEhfaZw00

750 Dogwood Trl, Hamilton, 35570

4 Beds 2 Baths | $174,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,643 Square Feet | Built in None

Lovely home built in 2019. Featuring, 4 BRs, 2 baths, Living rm, Kitchen & Dining area, crown molding, carport, Storage Bldg, and large fenced in back yard.

For open house information, contact Sue Tucker, Ballard Real Estate at 205-487-6580

Copyright © 2021 Walker County Area Board of REALTORS®. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-WBRAL-21-2130)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O1l1k_0dEhfaZw00

2915 Co Rd 56, Vina, 35593

3 Beds 2 Baths | $140,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,200 Square Feet | Built in 1976

Looking for country living, this house is in the perfect location. Call today to schedule a private showing.

For open house information, contact Victoria Davis, Riverside Realty Inc at 256-412-7555

Copyright © 2021 Shoals Area Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SHOALSAAR-502570)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rLa6k_0dEhfaZw00

206 Ashwood Ave, Hamilton, 35570

3 Beds 2 Baths | $55,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,709 Square Feet | Built in 1970

Brick house features 3 bedrooms/2 baths, living room,den with fireplace with hardwood floors. Make this house yours by adding your personal touch to it. .Located close to town to all amenities. Call today to see inside.

For open house information, contact Melonie Aldridge, ERA Byars Realty at 205-221-3673

Copyright © 2021 Walker County Area Board of REALTORS®. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-WBRAL-21-1984)

See more property details

IN THIS ARTICLE
Hamilton, AL
