Broken Bow Dispatch

Take a look at these homes on the market in Broken Bow

Broken Bow Dispatch
Broken Bow Dispatch
 5 days ago

(Broken Bow, OK) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Broken Bow. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

323 Bass Loop, Broken Bow, 74728

3 Beds 3 Baths | $799,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,770 Square Feet | Built in 2019

Wonderful cabin nestled back in the corner of Deer Ridge. 3 bed/3 bath cabin on Secluded 1.3 acre lot centrally located to all of Hochatown. Open floor plan with living, dining and kitchen in the center of the cabin. Natural light pours into the living space and illuminates the exposed wood beams. Granite counters, stainless steel appliances and a coffee bar area are featured in the kitchen. All 3 bedrooms have ensuite baths. Large covered decks on the front and back. Hot tub, fire pit with Adirondack chairs and play set are the best ways to spend your evenings in Hochatown. Cabin sold fully furnished.

For open house information, contact Ashly Kuma, Keller-Williams Platinum B.B. at 580-584-3466

Copyright © 2021 MLSOK, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-OCMAROK-981456)

205 Pine Street, Broken Bow, 74728

4 Beds 3 Baths | $252,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,140 Square Feet | Built in 1969

This Beautiful 4 Bedroom Home in the highly desirable area of Ross Acres in Broken Bow is now back on the market! Boasting almost 3/4 of an acre, fully fenced, there is plenty of room for all of your toys with RV/Boat access and a huge patio as well. This house was made for entertaining, offering a very large open living /dining area as well as a Large Kitchen with tons of Pantry space. Luxury plank flooring was done in November 2020 throughout main living areas. The first three bedrooms are on one end of the home and there is a 4th bed/flex space on the other end with its own full bath. It could also be used as a den area. HVAC System was replaced in May 2021 as well as replacing both water heaters in the last year. The two storage sheds will remain with the property. This is amazing home is ready to see today!

For open house information, contact Summer Vaughn, Keller Williams-Green Meadow at 405-691-2556

Copyright © 2021 MLSOK, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-OCMAROK-974527)

925 West Eagle Mountain Trail, Broken Bow, 74728

3 Beds 3 Baths | $690,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,050 Square Feet | Built in 2020

New Construction 3 bedroom 3 bath on wooded acreage for sale in Broken Bow OK. This two story vacation rental cabin is located in a subdivision close to all area attractions. Completion date of June 2021.

For open house information, contact Dawn Hibben, Keller-Williams Platinum B.B. at 580-584-3466

Copyright © 2021 MLSOK, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-OCMAROK-939591)

6 Stone'S River Addition, Broken Bow, 74728

4 Beds 3 Baths | $675,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,142 Square Feet | Built in 2021

This Beautiful Barndo style cabin is being build directly on the Riverbank of Glover River. Only 12 miles from Hochatown, this 4 bedroom cabin is a special place to enjoy the seclusion yet close enough to enjoy all of the entertainment and activities of Hochalife and Hochatime. Take your kayak or float to the river and relax after a day of activities in Beavers Bend State Park.

For open house information, contact Teresa Bartlett, David Sacks Real Estate Inc at 580-494-6216

Copyright © 2021 MLSOK, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-OCMAROK-966672)

Broken Bow Dispatch

Broken Bow Dispatch

Broken Bow, OK
ABOUT

With Broken Bow Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

