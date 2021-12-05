Check out these Beaufort homes on the market

(Beaufort, NC) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Beaufort will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

429 Meeting Street, Beaufort, 28516 3 Beds 2 Baths | $250,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,245 Square Feet | Built in 2003

One level living at it best! Cute and charming 3 bedroom, 2 bath with open floor plan, new LVP floors, detached one car garage, in a great neighborhood close to all that Beautiful Beaufort has to offer!This home offers a great layout with master suite on the back of the house and other two bedrooms up front. An actual laundry room, large pantry, gas fireplace, and good size closets. Home had a fenced in back yard before Florence, and the kitchen could use some updating, so the sellers are offering a $5,000 'use as you choose' credit with acceptable offer.Profession Park is a great neighborhood for any style of living, whether you are are looking for a starter home, somewhere for your family, a great place to retire to, or just your home at the coast to come down to! Miles of sidewalks and quiet roads, and close to restaurants, shopping, grocery, farmer's market, boat ramps, beaches, and all that Beaufort, America's Coolest Small Town has to offer!

413 Blair Pointe Road, Morehead City, 28557 5 Beds 5 Baths | $1,399,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,311 Square Feet | Built in 2001

STUNNING VIEWS! Beautiful waterfront home in the exclusive Blair Pointe subdivision! This home is close to schools, shopping, and the hospital. Enjoy beautiful walking trails around the pond, watch the Morehead City Fireworks from your back deck, and catch dinner off your very own dock, with a brand new dual boat lift, new motor, all new electrical, and a new platform and bench. 2021 updates: brand new slider doors in the main floor living room to take advantage of the view, new LVP flooring, all new neutral colored paint, new low flow/easy clean toilets, new LED light fixtures, new bathroom mirrors, and a new vanity in the half bath. The home has a metal roof, Hardie-board siding, gutters, and a three car garage, one space is a tandem slot for a boat or extra large vehicle. The home has 5 bedrooms, with the master on the main floor and the other four bedrooms on the top floor. The master bedroom has gorgeous water views, his/her walk in closets, and the master bath has a beautifully tiled walk in shower with dual shower heads and two separate his/her vanities. There is a garden tub for nice long soaks, or for entertaining the kiddos with a bubble bath. Besides the living room, this home has three other rooms that could have a multitude of uses...home gym, office, home school room, media room, rec room, playroom, library/study. Two of the four bedrooms upstairs boast water views, and there are two full baths upstairs to accommodate those bedrooms. That top floor also has another separate area just off one bedroom that could be used as an office, playroom, or craft area. To finish off that top floor, there is a HUGE storage area, fully heated and cooled. The kitchen and main floor are perfect for entertaining large crowds. The kitchen has a huge granite island, granite counters, double oven, farmhouse sink and a breakfast nook area with water views. There is a formal dining room, and a separate laundry room with W/D hookups. Better see this one fast!

904 Ridge Water Boulevard, Morehead City, 28557 3 Beds 3 Baths | $420,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,804 Square Feet | Built in 1993

Gorgeous custom blt home in established neighborhood on marsh of Newport River. The interior of this home features rich,newly stained hardwd flooring throughout main level.Also featured is a beautifully upgraded kitchen w/ marble countertops,subway tile backsplash,stainless steel appliances, custom cabinetry,huge walk-in pantry & coffee bar.Casual meals can be enjoyed by the French doors which open to the large deck & surrounding views. Adjacent spacious family rm is highlighted by wood burning fp with a custom mantle & built-in bookcases.Also featured are formal living & dining rms both boasting custom crown & chair rail mouldings.Guest will appreciate the private half bath w/ custom cabinetry, marble countertop & porcelain sink.On the 2nd level,there is LVP flooring throughout.Spacious primary suite features a large vanity area highlighted by custom cabinetry porcelain sink & extended quartz countertop w/ designated space for a vanity stool,making this a true dressing area.Included in this area is a large walk-in closet & additional closet,both w/ custom built-in shelving.The en-suite bath offers a second vanity w/ quartz countertop; new walk-in shower featuring both porcelain & marble tile & a linen closet.Two secondary bedrooms w/walk-in closets are separated by a Jack & Jill bath featuring a quartz vanity & dual porcelain sinks.Laundry area is conveniently located on the 2nd floor. WAIT-it doesn't stop here!An expansive home addition offers unbelievable space with unlimited possibilities!A 3rd full bath w/ 2 new vanities & porcelain tile floor on the main level.Down just a few stairs is a spacious rm featuring gas fp, LVP flooring,linen closet & 19X5.7 walk in closet/storage area.This space could be a 2nd primary bedroom,playroom,movie room...the options are endless.Steps up from main fl. is another rm offering closet, & unfin. storage.Side porch w/exterior door provides optional private entry. NO City Taxes!Close to Morehead City waterfront & the beach!

103 Tiffany Way, Beaufort, 28516 3 Beds 3 Baths | $379,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,045 Square Feet | Built in 1988

Charming 1.5 story home in Tiffany Woods with updates! The inviting covered front porch welcomes you into the interior and the 1st floor features: the foyer area; spacious living room with a vaulted ceiling; a formal dining space that is open to the kitchen; a breakfast bar with a butcher block counter top; pantry; laundry area; 1/2 bath for guests and a study for the work-from-home life. The primary bedroom suite is also on this main floor and offers a large closet and a private bath with a tiled walk-in shower. The 2nd floor consists of two guest bedrooms, a full bath and a flexible use room for a playroom, work-out room, craft room and more! This home has an attached 2-car garage for easy access into the interior. Outdoor areas: covered front porch, fenced rear yard, wood decking, detached storage shed and a garden space. Great location convenient to: the Beaufort Club Golf course, schools, local shopping, restaurants, the downtown Beaufort Historic and waterfront area in 10 minutes, the Radio Island public beach access in 15 minutes, MCAS Cherry Point in 20 minutes or the beaches of the Crystal Coast in 30 minutes! Recent updates include: fresh exterior paint; fiber cement siding on the second level; plantation shutters; pantry shelving; some paint, wallpaper and lighting fixtures.

