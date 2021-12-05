Check out these Grants homes on the market

(Grants, NM) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Grants. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

620 Austin Avenue, Grants, 87020 3 Beds 2 Baths | $133,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,010 Square Feet | Built in 1959

Pride of ownership abounds in this adorable 3br / 1.75 bath plus 1 CG home located in the convenient ''Central Grants'' area - check out the extra large bedrooms! Looking for a place to store your toys, tools or projects? You will love the detached 4 car garage/workshop in the backyard which could have so many supplemental income possibilities! This little gem also has upgraded windows, REFRIGERATED A/C, updated bathrooms and ''Real Oak'' kitchen cabinets! Water heater is only 7 years old and the home features a high quality upgraded metal roof! This is a super clean home that is turn key and ready to move into. High impact white fencing and RV gates for added privacy and security! All appliances present are included and to be transferred AS IS by bill of sale with acceptable offer

For open house information, contact Adam D Alvarez, Re/Max Exclusive at 505-833-1400

628 Flagstaff Avenue, Grants, 87020 3 Beds 2 Baths | $80,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,662 Square Feet | Built in 1976

Excellent Investment Opportunity in Grants NM. This wonderful home is on an oversized lot with plenty of room for an RV, a private back yard with large covered patio that would be great for entertaining and an oversized garage. Large open living room and kitchen, 3 possibly 5 Bedrooms and a partially finished basement that would make a great apartment. Bring your tools and imagination and start building some sweat equity. Lots of potential and opportunity in this home. Property is being sold AS-IS.

For open house information, contact John Lucero, Maddox & Co/REALTORS at 505-764-0400

622 E Stephens Avenue, Grants, 87020 3 Beds 1 Bath | $142,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,100 Square Feet | Built in 1955

Fully remodeled home with a New roof, New Furnace,New water heater, New Windows, With enough yard to play bring all your ideas with you to this hidden gem don't let this opportunity pass you by.

For open house information, contact Lyllyan Morejon, Re/Max Exclusive at 505-833-1400