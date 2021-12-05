ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grants, NM

Check out these Grants homes on the market

Grants Journal
Grants Journal
 5 days ago

(Grants, NM) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Grants. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4e1wwf_0dEhfV7B00

620 Austin Avenue, Grants, 87020

3 Beds 2 Baths | $133,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,010 Square Feet | Built in 1959

Pride of ownership abounds in this adorable 3br / 1.75 bath plus 1 CG home located in the convenient ''Central Grants'' area - check out the extra large bedrooms! Looking for a place to store your toys, tools or projects? You will love the detached 4 car garage/workshop in the backyard which could have so many supplemental income possibilities! This little gem also has upgraded windows, REFRIGERATED A/C, updated bathrooms and ''Real Oak'' kitchen cabinets! Water heater is only 7 years old and the home features a high quality upgraded metal roof! This is a super clean home that is turn key and ready to move into. High impact white fencing and RV gates for added privacy and security! All appliances present are included and to be transferred AS IS by bill of sale with acceptable offer

For open house information, contact Adam D Alvarez, Re/Max Exclusive at 505-833-1400

Copyright © 2021 Southwest MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GAARNM-1000547)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GtLLn_0dEhfV7B00

628 Flagstaff Avenue, Grants, 87020

3 Beds 2 Baths | $80,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,662 Square Feet | Built in 1976

Excellent Investment Opportunity in Grants NM. This wonderful home is on an oversized lot with plenty of room for an RV, a private back yard with large covered patio that would be great for entertaining and an oversized garage. Large open living room and kitchen, 3 possibly 5 Bedrooms and a partially finished basement that would make a great apartment. Bring your tools and imagination and start building some sweat equity. Lots of potential and opportunity in this home. Property is being sold AS-IS.

For open house information, contact John Lucero, Maddox & Co/REALTORS at 505-764-0400

Copyright © 2021 Southwest MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GAARNM-1002044)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HpNUL_0dEhfV7B00

622 E Stephens Avenue, Grants, 87020

3 Beds 1 Bath | $142,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,100 Square Feet | Built in 1955

Fully remodeled home with a New roof, New Furnace,New water heater, New Windows, With enough yard to play bring all your ideas with you to this hidden gem don't let this opportunity pass you by.

For open house information, contact Lyllyan Morejon, Re/Max Exclusive at 505-833-1400

Copyright © 2021 Southwest MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GAARNM-1001937)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
CBS San Francisco

Bargain-Priced Home Under $200,000 Available in Mountain View Mobile Home Park

MOUNTAIN VIEW (KPIX) — Despite the pandemic, the price of homes in the Bay Area continue to skyrocket, with the Peninsula having some of the most expensive neighborhoods in America. But there are still deals out there and there is one in Mountain View that is a little hard to believe. In the heart of Silicon Valley, the city of Mountain View has a median home price of about $1.5 million. But it also has what may be the mother of all bargains: a two-bedroom, two-bath home with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and cathedral ceilings priced to sell for $189.999. “Now that...
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA
mckinneyonline.com

The 5 most expensive homes sold in McKinney in the last month

There are some amazing homes for sale every month in McKinney, but which ones are getting the highest dollar?. We have rounded up five homes that sold in the month of November across McKinney with the highest list price. At the below link you will find a photo gallery of...
MCKINNEY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Grants, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Realtors#Water Heater#Cg#Refrigerated A C#Bedrooms#Maddox Co Realtors#New Furnace
Grants Journal

Grants Journal

Grants, NM
36
Followers
204
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Grants Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy