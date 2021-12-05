Check out these homes on the Ione market now

(Ione, CA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Ione will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

3420 Lakeview Drive, Ione, 95640 2 Beds 3 Baths | $850,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,244 Square Feet | Built in 1979

Imagine waking up everyday to incredible panoramic views taking in Camanche Reservoir, the foothills and the Sierra Mountains. With approx. 1.75 acres backing up to EBMUD property you don't have to worry about anyone building between you and the lake. The owner who designed and built this home spent over 40 years here and now wants to share it with a buyer who will appreciate and love it as much as they have. Single story floorplan with two primary suites at opposite ends of the home. The center piece of the home is the great room with vaulted open beam ceiling, grand rock fireplace and a wall of windows taking in the view. The kitchen is open to the great room and accesses a large utility room. From the back deck you look over a beautiful built-in pool and your own putting green. More features include a detached two car garage with work shop area, pool house, owned solar system, county water and sewer plus a private well. Come take a look and just imagine what you could create here.

For open house information, contact Caprice Butzler, Busy Bee Realty at 209-772-9863

4229 Lakeview Dr, Ione, 95640 3 Beds 3 Baths | $434,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,344 Square Feet | Built in 1991

Austin Hogge - 925-813-5439 - Welcome Home!! 4229 Lakeview offers 3 bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms and just under 1400 square feet of living space. Come and enjoy country living on almost a half acre. The views from this property are amazing! This home is equipped with solar and has just been repainted inside as well as outside. Bathrooms have been updated to a more modern tone. Don't wait on this one located minutes from Lake Camanche this would make a great escape from the city or even a great Airbnb. HOA includes a park, tennis court and also a basketball court. Bring all your toys and break away from the city life!

For open house information, contact Austin Hogge, Corcoran Global Living at 925-634-1111

126 Emerald Lane, Jackson, 95642 2 Beds 2 Baths | $525,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,897 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bath home currently under construction in Jackson View, a gated 55+ community in the charming foothill town of Jackson, CA. Home features an open living/dining room with direct access to rear yard, large kitchen, large utility room, office area at entry and attached 2 car garage. Buyer can select many upgrades if purchased prior to frame inspection. Gated community has beautiful clubhouse with pool, spa, exercise room, kitchen, meeting and club rooms along with outdoor entertaining area. Occupancy estimated to end of 2021.

For open house information, contact Kevin Coates, The Advantage Group New Home Marketing at 916-835-9629

2096 Village, Ione, 95640 3 Beds 2 Baths | $439,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,624 Square Feet | Built in 1973

This beautiful three bedroom, two bath home has been meticulously maintained and sits on a useable piece of land! Bright natural light fills this home throughout! The updated kitchen and dining room overlooks rolling hills and opens up to an inviting new deck, perfect for entertaining! Down the hall are lovely spacious bedrooms and very tastefully remodeled bathrooms! This lot makes for a wonderful blank canvas where you can create your very own country life! The mature peach and plum trees, along with the grapes, add a delicious touch to this amazing property! You will be just moments away from Lake Camanche, and others, where you can enjoy all of the outdoor activities and amenities, while also being in a Kaiser approved area with an easy commute in every direction!

For open house information, contact Tiffany Grijalva, Keller Williams - Folsom at 916-404-2900