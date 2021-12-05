Pagosa Springs-curious? These homes are on the market

(Pagosa Springs, CO) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Pagosa Springs will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

1135 Park Ave #204, Pagosa Springs, 81147 2 Beds 3 Baths | $3,000 | Townhouse | 1,911 Square Feet | Built in None

NEW RENTAL! Enjoy an adventure filled and/or relaxing getaway at our well-appointed Whispering Pines Corner townhouse, located in uptown Pagosa Springs, Colorado. The home offers incredible views of the San Juan Mountains, has over 1900 square feet of living area, sleeps 6 adults, 2 bedrooms plus semi-private downstairs living area queen sleeper sofa, 2.5-bath, 2-car garage and two additional parking spaces in driveway. Whispering Pines Corner Unit 204 has been approved for use as a vacation rental property by the Archuleta County Development Services: Vacation Rental Certificate Number VR004438. Enjoy your stay in our split-level home that strives to provide every amenity to ensure a wonderful Colorado escape! Kept in excellent condition with hickory, hardwood floors in the open living room, natural gas rock fireplace and big views! Our beautiful home comes equipped with forced air heat and air conditioning, which is a rarity in this area. The upper level offers unobstructed elevated views of the mountains from the main living area that includes leather furniture, sofa, recliner, flat screen television, DirecTV, DVD player and Wi-Fi. The mountains remain in view from the expansive dining room that seats six, and the fully equipped kitchen with Corian countertops and Hickory cabinets and includes counter seating for three. The adjacent spacious master bedroom with king bed, television, and large double-sink bath offer access to a private balcony via sliding glass doors. The lower level includes a secondary living area with a television and queen sleeper sofa that opens onto a rock patio that connects to the large, perfectly manicured commons area park with gazebo and grill. Also on the lower level are the laundry room, additional full bath, and second bedroom with queen bed. Just across the street from the Pagosa Lakes Recreation Center and within walking distance to walking paths, shopping center, multiple restaurants, and more! Conveniently located just a short drive to the skiing at Wolf Creek Ski Area, the world’s deepest geothermal hot spring, and multiple national forest access points. About Pagosa- Nestled in Southwest Colorado at the base of the Continental Divide, Pagosa Springs is one of the state's last undiscovered gems. Known for amazing hot springs, abundant sunshine and small town feel, visitors to Pagosa Springs enjoy more than 3 million acres of surrounding national forest and wilderness areas year round. In the summer, the list of outdoor activities is long. Hike, bike or go on a horseback ride along serene mountain trails to local waterfalls and breathtaking vistas. Raft, kayak or float down the San Juan River, fish in a nearby stream or secluded lake. Pagosa's 27-hole golf course or 18-hole disc golf course will challenge the best golfers, of all kinds, in stunning mountain settings. In the winter, Wolf Creek Ski Area, just a short drive outside of town, boasts the most snow in Colorado, averaging 450 inches of snowfall annually for an amazing Colorado snowboarding or skiing experience. Snowmobiling, cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, ice-skating, or sleigh rides are also popular area activities. 30 miles to Wolf Creek Ski Area 1 hour to Durango-La Plata County Airport 1.5 hours to Purgatory Resort Nightly - $200 Weekly - $1200 Monthly - $3000

For open house information, contact Irene Diaz, NextHome Rocky Mountain Realty & Rentals at 970-507-8655

2000 County Road 359, Pagosa Springs, 81147 2 Beds 2 Baths | $894,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,232 Square Feet | Built in None

Marsha (Marcie) Lewis, Galles Properties, C: 970-759-8672, marcie@gallesproperties.com, www.crenmls.com: Beautiful 70 acres bordering National Forest with mountain views - this acreage has something for everyone - trees, views, privacy, meadows and direct access to the national forest. Whether you are a horse enthusiast, hunter, hiker or just want to live in Colorado and enjoy all the amenities we have to offer this special place might be perfect for you. The home is a cozy 2 bedroom/2 bath with covered decks to watch the wildlife, view sunrise to sunset or just soak up the sun. The cabin is bright and airy, pine accents to add to the mountain feel of the home, vaulted ceilings and a fireplace to add to the ambiance. The property has an 1,100 s.f. barn ready for the horses and national forest access is a stones throw away. Saddle up your horse and head out on an adventure, hike from your front step and explore the great outdoors. This will check many boxes for many buyers so don't wait - come take a look.

For open house information, contact Marsha (Marcie) Lewis, Galles Properties at 970-264-1250

91 Blue Jay Drive, Pagosa Springs, 81147 2 Beds 1 Bath | $215,000 | Single Family Residence | 924 Square Feet | Built in None

Debbie Loewen, Team Pagosa Realty Group, , debbie@teampagosa.com, www.crenmls.com: Beautiful PARK LIKE Southwest Colorado setting with no HOA breathing down your neck. This gem is set up with 3 electrical RV hook ups, huge steel garage with 3 bay doors and concrete floor, smoker, out buildings, huge ponderosa pines really give it a park like feeling, outdoor kitchen area and so much more.GREAT SPOT FOR ALL THE FAMILY AND FRIENDS TO COME VISIT IN THEIR RV'S.This is 2 bedroom 1 bath non purged 1983 mobile home with a wood framed cover and surrounding outside covered porch area.3 steel carports in the pictures are not included.

For open house information, contact Debbie Loewen, Team Pagosa Realty Group at 970-731-8599

236 Bristlecone Drive, Pagosa Springs, 81147 3 Beds 3 Baths | $1,050,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,581 Square Feet | Built in None

Christopher P Liverett, Sherpa Real Estate, C: 970-903-0481, chris@sherparealestate.com, www.sherparealestate.com: Custom built home with unblock-able mountain views in Colorado Timber Ridge. First time ever on the market. Perfect 1 level layout with beautiful, well defined kitchen for entertaining. Second detached garage adds to your storage and play space giving 732 square feet. Oversized covered deck takes in the Mtn views and extends the already ample entertaining space. Fenced yard for the four legged friends to have a space to roam. Low maintenance yet tasteful build with concrete drive, stone surround and stucco siding, with just enough wood and timber frame accents for a warm curb appeal. Inside you will find a stacked stone gas fireplace that that holds accompanying television. Quality knotty alder built in shelving and gorgeous beetle kill tongue and groove on the ceiling. Beautiful kitchen with granite, stainless appliances and custom touches al around. Top notch fridge, stovetop with built in copper hood exhaust, oven, built in ice maker, dishwasher and huge pantry accent the kitchen area. Large master suite on one end with extra spacious walk in closet, deep garden tub and separate shower. Separate laundry room is spacious and well appointed. On demand, tankless hot water feeds the domestic water, and the forced air system has heating and Air Conditioning, a rare find in Pagosa. This place has it all for the discriminating buyer, who wants to enjoy one level living, the convenience of access to uptown Pagosa, and the close proximity to Pagosa Spring Medical Center, along with a comfy bit of elbow room on 3 acres and massive views of the Mountains. Can be purchased furnished. (including snow blower and Riding Lawn Mower!) Set up a showing today with your broker!

For open house information, contact Christopher Liverett, Sherpa Real Estate at 970-444-2570