Take a look at these homes for sale in Iron Mountain

(Iron Mountain, MI) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Iron Mountain. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

1800 Grand Blvd, Iron Mountain, 49801 4 Beds 2 Baths | $132,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,442 Square Feet | Built in 1925

Year round recreational fun at this homestead! Running/walking trails out your front door, boat landing only blocks away, catch the RV trail nearly out your back door and entertain in your screened porch all while enjoying the views of Lake Antoine. This freshly painted four bedroom home has newer flooring, updated bath, some newer windows and siding! Move in ready with drive under garage and ample yard space with apple trees!

121 Newton, Kingsford, 49802 3 Beds 2 Baths | $89,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,802 Square Feet | Built in 1924

Looking for a home with character? This 3 bedroom and 2 bath has it! Abundance of daylight flows into every room! Updated kitchen with eat-in area, plus a formal dining area that opens to living room with built-ins. Butlers pantry houses first floor laundry, open staircase, original woodwork throughout, wood floors, family room in basement just needs flooring, updated electrical box, updated NGFA furnace, central air, and ample storage areas. 20x24 garage with one garage door allows for extra storage for toys. Shed. All situated on a double lot. Stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, washer, dryer, and window treatments included!

317 E C, Iron Mountain, 49801 5 Beds 2 Baths | $229,500 | Single Family Residence | 3,236 Square Feet | Built in 1890

REDUCED PRICE TO SELL!!! This fabulous, historical East Side Iron Mountain home is immaculate and ready for a new ownership chapter that started in 1890! Prior to constructing the Braumart Theater with his partner Martin Thomas ( the patriarch of the Thomas Theater Group) ....August C. Brauns built this fine Victorian home. This elegant home has 5 bedrooms, two full baths, parlor, and a cozy living room fireplace. There are two covered porches...and the home is situated on a double lot that is garnished with a variety of perennials & assorted flowers. Class and elegance come to mind as you explore this home that boasts over 3200 square feet of living area in Iron Mountain in the central Upper Peninsula of Michigan. There is also a 3rd story that can be finished if you need extra living space! Homes of this stature and magnificence are cost prohibitive to build, but this is your chance to own a classy piece of the past. Call your Realtor to schedule your private viewing of this special property today!

705 Houghteling, Iron Mountain, 49801 3 Beds 3 Baths | $195,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,310 Square Feet | Built in 1971

Longing for one-floor living? This well-maintained and spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath ranch home offers that and much more! Open floor plan plus wide hallway, master suite, lower level family room, rear deck, plus a 24x24 workshop. Great location in a nice neighborhood close to a park. All appliances are included, too.

