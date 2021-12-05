ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iron Mountain, MI

Take a look at these homes for sale in Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain News Alert
Iron Mountain News Alert
 5 days ago

(Iron Mountain, MI) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Iron Mountain. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YM7od_0dEhfST000

1800 Grand Blvd, Iron Mountain, 49801

4 Beds 2 Baths | $132,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,442 Square Feet | Built in 1925

Year round recreational fun at this homestead! Running/walking trails out your front door, boat landing only blocks away, catch the RV trail nearly out your back door and entertain in your screened porch all while enjoying the views of Lake Antoine. This freshly painted four bedroom home has newer flooring, updated bath, some newer windows and siding! Move in ready with drive under garage and ample yard space with apple trees!

For open house information, contact KIMBERLY WEBB, LEEDS REAL ESTATE at 906-779-5333

Copyright © 2021 Upper Peninsula Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-UPARMI-1129996)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Q6P8G_0dEhfST000

121 Newton, Kingsford, 49802

3 Beds 2 Baths | $89,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,802 Square Feet | Built in 1924

Looking for a home with character? This 3 bedroom and 2 bath has it! Abundance of daylight flows into every room! Updated kitchen with eat-in area, plus a formal dining area that opens to living room with built-ins. Butlers pantry houses first floor laundry, open staircase, original woodwork throughout, wood floors, family room in basement just needs flooring, updated electrical box, updated NGFA furnace, central air, and ample storage areas. 20x24 garage with one garage door allows for extra storage for toys. Shed. All situated on a double lot. Stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, washer, dryer, and window treatments included!

For open house information, contact LINDA PLUMLEY, LEEDS REAL ESTATE at 906-779-5333

Copyright © 2021 Upper Peninsula Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-UPARMI-1131066)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bMDKa_0dEhfST000

317 E C, Iron Mountain, 49801

5 Beds 2 Baths | $229,500 | Single Family Residence | 3,236 Square Feet | Built in 1890

REDUCED PRICE TO SELL!!! This fabulous, historical East Side Iron Mountain home is immaculate and ready for a new ownership chapter that started in 1890! Prior to constructing the Braumart Theater with his partner Martin Thomas ( the patriarch of the Thomas Theater Group) ....August C. Brauns built this fine Victorian home. This elegant home has 5 bedrooms, two full baths, parlor, and a cozy living room fireplace. There are two covered porches...and the home is situated on a double lot that is garnished with a variety of perennials & assorted flowers. Class and elegance come to mind as you explore this home that boasts over 3200 square feet of living area in Iron Mountain in the central Upper Peninsula of Michigan. There is also a 3rd story that can be finished if you need extra living space! Homes of this stature and magnificence are cost prohibitive to build, but this is your chance to own a classy piece of the past. Call your Realtor to schedule your private viewing of this special property today!

For open house information, contact STEVE HARRIS, HARRIS STATE WIDE at 906-828-1099

Copyright © 2021 Upper Peninsula Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-UPARMI-1129176)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bqOXL_0dEhfST000

705 Houghteling, Iron Mountain, 49801

3 Beds 3 Baths | $195,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,310 Square Feet | Built in 1971

Longing for one-floor living? This well-maintained and spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath ranch home offers that and much more! Open floor plan plus wide hallway, master suite, lower level family room, rear deck, plus a 24x24 workshop. Great location in a nice neighborhood close to a park. All appliances are included, too.

For open house information, contact CINDI STREHLOW, STEPHENS REAL ESTATE at 906-774-8570

Copyright © 2021 Upper Peninsula Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-UPARMI-1128560)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Iron Mountain, MI
Local
Michigan Real Estate
Local
Michigan Business
City
Lake, MI
City
Bath Township, MI
Fox News

Monkees singer Michael Nesmith dead at 78: 'I've lost a dear friend and partner'

Michael Nesmith, a singer/guitarist for the Monkees, has died. He was 78. "I’m heartbroken," bandmate Micky Dolenz told Fox News in a statement. "I’ve lost a dear friend and partner. I’m so grateful that we could spend the last couple of months together doing what we loved best – singing, laughing, and doing shtick. I’ll miss it all so much. Especially the shtick. Rest in peace, Nez. All my love, Mick."
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toys#Family Room#Leeds Real Estate#Ngfa Furnace#The Braumart Theater#The Thomas Theater Group#Victorian
CNN

New York governor orders temporary indoor mask mandate

(CNN) — New York Governor Kathy Hochul has announced a new temporary indoor mask mandate, but at least one county leader says he won't be enforcing it. On Friday, Hochul announced the rule, in place from Monday, December 13, until at least January 15, 2022. It requires New Yorkers to wear a mask in all indoor public spaces unless businesses implement a vaccine requirement.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Iron Mountain News Alert

Iron Mountain News Alert

Iron Mountain, MI
45
Followers
288
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

With Iron Mountain News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy