Check out these Southampton homes on the market

214 Dune Road, Quogue, 11959 6 Beds 9 Baths | $15,500,000 | Single Family Residence | 8,038 Square Feet | Built in 2003

Solidly built & stunningly appointed, this custom oceanfront retreat is a study in elegance & discerning design. Sited on 1.4 protected acres directly on the Atlantic, the gated estate features an 8,038-square-foot main home, approximately 103 feet of frontage, picturesque walkway to the ocean & sandy beach, sunrise & sunset views over the water, & an expansive deck w/ heated pool & spa. The premiere property also comes w/ gorgeous views of Penniman Creek & surrounding conserved land across Dune Road. Lovingly constructed w/ an eye for detail & w/ luxury touches throughout, the main residence features six en suite bedrooms & a total of eight-full-and-one-half baths, including a primary bedroom suite w/ double closets & baths and its own oceanfront balcony; a chef's kitchen built for entertaining; & a pair of gas fireplaces. An accompanying complementary cabana-style guest cottage features a half bath, kitchen & outdoor shower.

Undisclosed Address, Sag Harbor, 11963 5 Beds 7 Baths | $3,995,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,200 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Be the first to live in this modern five-bedroom, six-and-a-half-bathroom new-construction showplace, featuring glorious Sag Harbor Bay views, private beach access, a remarkable gunite pool with pool house and designer interiors, just one block from the beach. Brought to you by Oden Development, this two-story modern home embraces sunlight and water views, thanks to huge windows, glass doors and Juliet balconies throughout. Oak floors and 10-foot-tall ceilings amplify the light and airy ambiance. Enjoy lavish entertaining and relaxed daily life in the soaring double-height living room, home office, and lower level with home theater and plenty of room for a gym and wine room/bar. The kitchen dazzles with Shaker cabinetry, Caesarstone countertops, sleek modern fixtures and appliances and an ingenious two-sided fireplace that welcomes nighttime gatherings inside and out. Sleep soundly in the owner's retreat featuring a private balcony, spa bath and walk-in closet. With four more bedrooms and more than 4,700 square feet of total living space, you'll have plenty of room for friends and family. Outside, the remarkable 0.37-acre property invites you to bask in the sights and sounds of Sag Harbor Bay. Enjoy al fresco dining and lounging alongside a retaining wall and waterfall that leads from the house to the 14-foot by 29-foot gunite pool with lovely bluestone coping. The outdoor shower is perfect for rinsing off after a day at the beach, and the pool house includes a kitchenette and a half-bath. This outstanding new-construction residence boasts a sleek modern fa ade, cement board siding, an elevator, town water and extensive pre-wiring for smart home features. The flat roof offers potential for a rooftop deck addition, and the garage will include a lift to accommodate two vehicles. In this exceptional location, you're just inches from bay beaches and minutes from Sag Harbor Village amenities, including fine dining, shopping, the yacht club and golf course.

68 Foster Avenue, Hampton Bays, 11946 2 Beds 2 Baths | $925,000 | Condominium | 1,125 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Welcome to The Condos @ 68 Foster. 20 custom luxury waterfront condos remain. This unit features a 600 square-foot full basement, plus a private backyard, and a master bedroom featuring an expanded ceiling with fabulous light from an eyebrow window up. Move right into this turn-key unit.

22 Bay View Court, Sag Harbor, 11963 7 Beds 9 Baths | $16,950,000 | Single Family Residence | 8,300 Square Feet | Built in None

Minutes from downtown Sag Harbor and situated on almost 3 acres in one of the Hamptons' most exclusive, private and quiet gated communities, this custom built 8,300+/- sq. ft. residence features seven en suite bedrooms, spacious entertaining areas, formal dining room, chef's kitchen, paneled study, professional gym and wine cellar. The expansive and beautifully landscaped grounds present a heated, saltwater gunite pool, separate pool house, and a man-made pond with a waterfall and river. With 270 +/- feet of bay frontage, this waterfront oasis showcases spectacular water views and jaw-dropping western facing sunsets over the water. A truly magical and memorable estate. The private, gated community offers two tennis courts, a community dock, and a bayfront beach.

