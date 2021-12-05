Top homes for sale in Camp Verde

(Camp Verde, AZ) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Camp Verde than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

3093 White Birch Drive, Camp Verde, 86322 2 Beds 2 Baths | $232,800 | Mobile Home | 1,429 Square Feet | Built in 1973

This is lot 504 only. Property is currently 2 lots, one parcel but can be divided. Large gated corner lot near Verde Lakes park. Surrounded by mature trees & open space. Flexible center hall floorplan. Separate laundry area. Large master bath with sep tub & shower, 2 closets, one is walk-in. Recent upgrades include elastomeric recoating of roof in 2020, new heat pump 2018, updated electrical & plumbing, new double paned window in master bedroom. Two covered patios, one in front, one in back with sliding glass doors - great for relaxing outdoors. Two finished storage sheds in rear yard, both with electric, one is insulated. Plenty of parking for cars & RV.

389 S Cliffs Pkwy, Camp Verde, 86322 3 Beds 2 Baths | $359,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,731 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Great custom one owner home in the heart of Camp Verde. Very well maintained and move in ready. Home was built with wheelchair accessibility in mind. It has 3 ft. wide doors, comfort height toilets, beautiful tiled roll in showers with grab bars in both bathrooms. Open floor plan has large gathering and dining areas, ceramic tile through out and vaulted ceilings. Large corner lot with shed for additional storage. Built-in entertainment units, spice cabinet, desk and bench will stay. Two of the bedrooms have walk-in closets. Extra bedroom has an entrance to bathroom for convenience. Easy care yard with covered back patio. Nice front courtyard with Koi pond. Please Come see today.

2078 N Long Rifle Road, Camp Verde, 86322 7 Beds 3 Baths | $595,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,666 Square Feet | Built in 1999

HUGE PRICE REDUCTION! Beautifully Remodeled Home with Large Guest House. All this on 1.12 Acres. Fresh paint inside and out, New roofs, all New HVAC systems, New windows, New Flooring, Granite Countertops, Tile backsplash, and Stainless Steel Appliances. Main House feature a Grand Entrance with Vaulted Ceilings and Custom Staircase to the Loft and Bonus Bedroom. Includes 2 storage rooms and a storage container. Excellent Location - blocks away from the Verde River and Mountain Views.

1509 W Horseshoe Bend Drive, Camp Verde, 86322 3 Beds 2 Baths | $420,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,425 Square Feet | Built in 1996

If you are looking for a sweet little homestead, this is the place for you! This property has it all, detached garage/barn, huge shop, irrigation, RV hookups and dump. Both barn and shop are insulated and have water and electricity, also heating and air conditioning. The house is a ranch style home with vaulted ceilings, three bedroom, two bath with a bright Arizona room or potential fourth bedroom. The 1.5 acres are completely fenced with giant shade trees, grass and space for gardens, fruit tress and greenhouses, which make the possibilities for this amazing property, endless.

