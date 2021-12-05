Top homes for sale in Key Largo

(Key Largo, FL) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Key Largo than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

153 W Avenue A, Key Largo, 33037 3 Beds 2 Baths | $1,495,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,470 Square Feet | Built in 2013

This beautiful pool home offers the ideal setting to enjoy island living and boating fun. You'll love the quick access to Florida Bay from your 45' dock with boatlift. Gorgeous outdoor dining & kitchen area with private lush tropical landscaping. Cathedral Ceilings, Bamboo Floors, Impact D&W. Stainless Steel, White kitchen, Marble Island & Gas Range. Plantation Shades, Designer finishes including furniture, TV & Sound system. Concrete Heated Saltwater Chlorinated Pool w finished patio. Bonus cabana rest area, storage room, concrete dock w Trek, Boat Lift, Davits , Freezer & Ice Machine. The perfect Keys home ready to start enjoying immediately.

For open house information, contact Terry Canto,Top Producer, American Caribbean Real Estate - Key Largo at 305-451-4078

85 Tarpon Basin Drive, Key Largo, 33037 3 Beds 3 Baths | $425,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,243 Square Feet | Built in 1965

This charming mobile with large concrete addition feels like a home. The mobile is currently configured as 2/1.5 and office with central AC, the addition is a large studio with Bath, window AC unit, exterior entrance and also access through mobile. Spacious Kitchen offers residential wood cabinetry. Premium location 5 doors to bayfront open water. Incredible sunsets light up the sky at the end of the street, just steps away! Room for parking boat on trailer & vehicle, inside the gated yard. KLV boasts TWO homeowners parks & ramps, with shade pavillion and rare sandy swimming beach. Dryer in unit and Washer in utility/workshop. Conveniently located walking distance to Publix, close to restaurants, activities, Pennekamp park. Easy hour commute to Miami Airport. Interior photos soon!

For open house information, contact Marilyn Bastron, Century 21 Affiliated at 305-664-4637

166 Ocean Shores Drive, Key Largo, 33037 3 Beds 2 Baths | $850,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,578 Square Feet | Built in 2009

Key Largo Beauty! This solid concrete home has it all...Built in 2009 offers a spacious open living concept with large living area and high ceilings with recessed lighting. The kitchen has custom cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, pantry room and laundry. Impact windows and doors throughout. Master Suite bathroom has been remodeled with gorgeous tile work and offers a walk-in closet. Gated yard with paver driveway, spacious carport and plenty of space to park all your water toys. Tropical landscaping offers privacy and hot tub to entertain outside in the Fabulous Florida Keys. Garage and storage room on the ground level. Property runs from street to street. Owner spoke to pool company and they said there is room for pool. Centrally located to shopping, restaurants, gym and many amenities. Close proximity to Pilot House Marina. Perfect primary home or vacation spot!! Your home comes tastefully furnished. Only an hour from Miami airport.

For open house information, contact Claudette Mell, Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Freewheeler Realty at 305-664-4444

18 North Pelican Drive, Key Largo, 33037 6 Beds 7 Baths | $9,100,000 | Single Family Residence | 5,826 Square Feet | Built in 1998

Presenting this must see beautiful Sunrise Cay custom waterfront home that is set back from the street surrounded with lush landscaping. This home includes 6 bedrooms, one having been converted to an office, and 6.5 bathrooms. Gourmet kitchen with a breakfast nook, formal dining room, media room with a bar, refrigerator and ice maker. Walk into this two story spacious living room with fireplace and mantel. A stunning contemporary stairway leads to the third level master suite and sitting room. The master bathroom has two walk-in closets, jacuzzi tub, two toilets and a bidet plus a glass door that opens onto the terrace. Enjoy a separate entrance casitas with two bedrooms and ensuite baths for your guests located right by the beautiful pool and jacuzzi. Enjoy three floors of patios and terraces on both the front and back of the home. This home has 70' feet of water frontage with a dock area that has easy access to the intra-coastal and Atlantic ocean. Downstairs has a large glass in closed air conditioned room, perfect for that ping pong or pool table for indoor/outdoor fun with the family. The garage area is air conditioned and will accommodate multiple vehicles and golf carts and includes a large storage utility room.

For open house information, contact Julie Dey, Swenson & Ecuyer Realty at 305-367-3600