Take a look at these homes on the Wellington market now

(Wellington, OH) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Wellington will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

110 West Hamilton St, Oberlin, 44074 2 Beds 2 Baths | $83,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,083 Square Feet | Built in 1940

Great location on Hamilton St across from Splash Zone. The house has a enclosed front porch , 1 car detached garage , bonus room on upper level, House has a new lower roof and all new insulation and many updates. This home is a perfect Starter home . The upstairs area or laundry room could be a 3rd bedroom or play room and has a full bath. The yard is real nice with lots trees and very private. This is a must see home.

12 April Hill Dr, Grafton, 44044 5 Beds 7 Baths | $389,900 | Single Family Residence | 5,816 Square Feet | Built in 1976

Do we have your attention yet?!? Bid now! Check those renovated comps!! This is a no-brainer. Magnificent Custom-Built Sprawling Ranch on the Black River. This property has so much potential. Boasting over 5,800 sqft, gorgeous open-concept kitchen, large living room, family room, rec room and bonus room this is the perfect opportunity for a large family, looking for space to make their own. Behind main house, sits large multi-unit office building with walk-out basement on the river banks. Both dwellings have full kitchens and bathrooms, tons of space for rooms or offices and an abundance of open space to customize as needed. Breezeway from main house leads out to giant river-side gazebo with fire pit. Main house has a First floor laundry room, with half bath and mud room next to attached garage, there's a separate pole barn and detached garages & carports. Beautifully designed garden areas, fountains, and lamp-lit paths lead from main house water-front office. Indoor pool has been covered and turned into recreation room, can easily be converted back to pool/spa. Tons of storage, and hidden doorways. Second parcel included, adjacent and connects to Crook Street. This truly is a one of a kind, must-see property.

19348 State Route 58, Wellington, 44090 4 Beds 2 Baths | $399,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,500 Square Feet | Built in 1949

Drive up a nearly 900 feet, wooded driveway to this hidden gem, sitting on over 8+ acres in Pittsfield Township. The house and surrounding lot is like a dream. The house is not visible from the main road. Surrounded by woods with black walnut trees scattered throughout. There is a massive yard that used to be home to a gorgeous garden two hundred feet long. In the woods, you can vaguely see the old road bridge and a river that runs through the back of the property. This outside has it all, a bonfire sitting area, a bonfire pit, a fishing pond, and a outbuilding where they recycled the 100 year door for aesthetic feel. This gorgeous home was built just after WW2 and has only had two owners. This home, with its rich history, is bigger than it appears. It offers four bedrooms, two on the main floor and two upstairs and two full bathrooms. The owner's suite has a modern master bathroom, with a walk-in shower and walk-in closet where you can conveniently do your laundry. The main floor has new carpet less than 2 months old. The kitchen and dining room have updated vinyl and is a great space for entertaining. This home has a living room and a family room separated by a cozy fireplace. The tall, spacious, and dry basement has a wood burner and boiler heat. It has a canning room and a room where they used to store coal. I wish there was more room to put all that this home has to offer, but you will just have to see it for yourself. Call me today to schedule a private showing.

13766 Indian Hollow Rd, Grafton, 44044 2 Beds 1 Bath | $84,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,152 Square Feet | Built in 1951

Ranch with 2 bedrooms, an office, & 1 full bath. Fireplace in living room, wood deck, and detached garage.

