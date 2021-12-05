On the hunt for a home in Coarsegold? These houses are on the market

(Coarsegold, CA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Coarsegold will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

21694 Eastmere Lane, Friant, 93626 4 Beds 3 Baths | $788,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,655 Square Feet | Built in 2015

Looking for a tranquil lifestyle? Quality construction? Gorgeous views? This hard-to-find 6-year-new single story sparkles inside & out! Custom-designed by the owner & built by Image Homes, it backs to the 9th fairway of Eagle Springs Country Club. Warm & inviting, from the courtyard entry & extra wide knotty alder front door, the home features 16-foot ceilings and large windows that bring the outside in, showing off the majestic oaks, boulders, & natural terrain beyond. Ideal for hosting large gatherings with a formal dining room, great room w/ fireplace, spacious kitchen, pass-thru bar, and wonderful patio with a built-in fire table, BBQ, fridge, & lots of bench seating. Synthetic front lawn, drip irrigation, & concrete side yards make maintenance a breeze. The flexible floor plan has 2 BR's (one lg enough for a game/media rm) and a full bath off the East hallway. The West wing has an add'l guest rm (or office), a powder rm, and the owner's suite boasting a fireplace, door to back patio, generous walk-in closet, dual sink vanity, soaking tub, & separate shower. Top-caliber finishes throughout incl gorgeous wood trims, fabulous window treatments (most w/ remote control sheer blinds), & huge framed bathroom mirrors. Nice laundry rm, walk-in pantry, and 2-cars-plus-a-golf-cart garage complete w/ electric car charger. No homes directly across the street and no through traffic; Eastmere Lane affords much privacy. Come see for yourself what this Brighten Crest gem has to offer!

For open house information, contact Bob Wiginton, Realty Concepts, Ltd at 559-490-1500

46855 Lookout Mountain Drive, Coarsegold, 93614 4 Beds 4 Baths | $635,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,476 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Enjoy the stunning mountain views from this 2 level, custom home built in 2006. This 2478+/- sq. ft., 4 bedroom, 3 1/4 bath home situated on 3.78+/- acres offers a wonderful floor plan with a large master suite on the main living level that features granite counters, double sinks, oversized walk-in shower & a jetted tub. Enter the home from a beautiful wood door with clear beveled glass & sidelites to the foyer. An impressive wall of windows & French doors gives you a preview of the beautiful view. Enter the great room through a large archway & you will note the cathedral ceilings, propane fireplace with a raised stone hearth & French doors that lead out to 1 of 2 attached covered decks. The kitchen offers built-in stainless-steel appliances, propane cooktop, custom cabinets with self-closing drawers & doors, a new refrigerator & tile floors. Main level also features 9' ceilings. Downstairs you will find 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, a den & another large covered deck. A wrought iron and chain link fence section off a portion of the landscaped front yard that includes retaining walls, Syn lawn, a covered Pergola & a 16' x 16' Trex deck. For all your toys there is a bonus 24'x28' detached garage & a 9'x14' steel garage with an 8'x8' roll up door. Along with central HVAC there is a ducted Aerocool Pro swamp cooler, engineered hardwood flooring, ceiling fans, recessed lighting, generator ready 50 amp transfer switch, 2 sheds, lots of windows with an abundance of natural light.

For open house information, contact Joyce Cortez, Century 21 Ditton Realty at 559-683-7653

42035 Wild Horse Way, Coarsegold, 93614 3 Beds 2 Baths | $459,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,294 Square Feet | Built in 1979

Unique, contemporary 3 bed/2 bath custom home with incredible mountain views and flexible floor plan. The solar is owned. Mini-splits installed 3 years ago. New roof installed 4 years ago. There's a bonus room/den with it's own private outdoor/meditation area that could easily be a 4th bedroom. Contemporary large main suite with an entire wall of built-in storage and updated bath. Then there is the incredible outdoor area...your very own retreat complete with built in pool, a large cabana that has a private shower and sink, a large sauna and one of four retractable awnings that can shade most of the pool if you so desire! Then take any one of the meandering paths around the other patios, sitting areas, and/or garden areas to the upper deck off the main living space of the home. That's where the other three retractable awnings are, allowing sun or shade whichever you desire. All this in the desirable Yosemite Lakes Park subdivision with its many amenities including hiking/horse trails, stables, golf, clubhouse, restaurants, community pool and hot tub, commutable to Fresno/Clovis, Oakhurst, Bass Lake or Yosemite!

For open house information, contact Judy Wensloff, Keller Williams Westland Rlty at 559-320-0600

41810 Road 406, Coarsegold, 93614 3 Beds 3 Baths | $1,250,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,352 Square Feet | Built in 2004

Don't miss this fantastic opportunity to own this custom adobe & concrete built home! 3 bedrooms, an office & 3 baths w/a huge main living space surrounded by windows galore to take advantage of the gorgeous views of your 36.49+/- acres! So many custom features this home is one of a kind in a dream setting! From the front patio w/beautiful patio & privacy you will enter this stunning home w/find the living area with unique tile fireplace, huge dining area, gorgeous open kitchen w/built-in propane cooktop, double ovens, dbl. drawer dishwasher, walk-in pantry & brilliant tile backsplash & cabinetry! It's a chef's dream! The 3rd bedroom includes a wet bar w/built-in refrigerator & would make a great in-law set-up or media room. The master bedroom is huge w/an ideal flow from the bedroom to the walk-in closet to the lg. bathroom. In the bathroom you will find a 2 sink vanity & separate shower & tub! Quality throughout w/18 inch thick walls, central heat & air, heated stained concrete floors, evaporative cooler, 2 whole house fans & owned 8.4 KW solar. The back patios are a marvelous retreat for relaxing or entertaining w/an above ground spa, play set for the kids, dog kennel & beautiful sunset views! The property is lovely with large trees, fenced & cross-fenced, seasonal creeks & views & more views! Extra lg. 2 car garage w/plenty of storage. Enjoy the privacy and seclusion of living on this lg. property & peaceful views from everywhere here! This is a must see home!

For open house information, contact Rene Christenson, Century 21 Ditton Realty at 559-683-7653