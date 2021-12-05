Top homes for sale in New Boston

(New Boston, TX) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in New Boston. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

229 Rex Avenue, Hooks, 75561 3 Beds 2 Baths | $349,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,200 Square Feet | Built in 1998

Completely updated custom built 3-2-2 home with gorgeous woodwork throughout. Spacious home with open floorplan. Beautiful two-sided brick, gas log fireplace in living area which connects to a formal dining room-office area. 12-ft ceilings in main living w lots of windows. This home has a nice island kitchen with good sized pantry, refinished white cabinets, and beautiful granite counters with ceramic tile backsplash. A breakfast area connects to the kitchen. The master bedroom is very large with vaulted ceilings and sitting area. French doors lead to a luxurious master bath with a large soaker tub and separate shower that is centered between his and her walk-in closets.

2644 Fm 1840, New Boston, 75570 4 Beds 3 Baths | $157,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,296 Square Feet | Built in None

Large Ranch style two story home, features four bedrooms, two full baths, one half bath, nice size family room, kitchen has lots of cabinet space. Master bedroom is located downstairs. In ground swimming pool will need to be completely redone or filled in, this will not be done by current owner. This property is being sold AS IS!

2360 Cr 4004, New Boston, 75570 4 Beds 4 Baths | $689,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,254 Square Feet | Built in 2010

Exquisite custom built home in New Boston. Country setting, with ten acres of land. Features four bedrooms, three full baths, one half bath, open concept, kitchen with large island with storage, lots of cabinets space, gas cooktop, wall oven with microwave and warmer. Beautiful wood ceiling in family room with double sided fireplace, breakfast area, formal dining, pantry. Walk out the backdoor and enjoy entertaining family and friends under the covered patio and taking a swim in the 20x40 in-ground pool. Workshop is 12x24 enclosed with a 12x24 open under roof area. This home has so much to offer, schedule your showing today!

2893 County Road 4319, De Kalb, 75559 4 Beds 3 Baths | $785,000 | Farm | 2,500 Square Feet | Built in 2018

Modern meets rustic! Nestled on 50 pristine acres, this 4 bed, 2.5 bath home has it all! Boasting over 2,500 sqft, large windows with beautiful natural lighting, accented fireplace, & much more! The kitchen is a chef's dream with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, & breakfast bar in the island. The open floor plan makes it easy to host family and friends for all occasions! Escape to the master suite with attached bath. You will love the dual vanities, oversized tub, walk-in shower, & private lavatory. Hang out on the covered back porch & watch a game of football by the fireplace! Additionally, there is a newly built shop for all of your storage needs & stocked pond waiting to be fished!

