Check out these homes for sale in Taos now

(Taos, NM) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Taos. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

48 Pinehurst Way, Angel Fire, 87710 3 Beds 2 Baths | $300,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,280 Square Feet | Built in None

Check out this cute home with great outdoor space! This home is located close the the Angel Fire Country Club and has had some recent major upgrades including new exterior paint, a new roof and a new water heater. 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a bonus loft that can be an office or sleeping area will be plenty of room for the family and would make a great rental. With so much potential, this could be the cabin in the woods that you have been waiting for!

23 N Mesa Rd, Taos, 87571 4 Beds 4 Baths | $1,300,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,546 Square Feet | Built in 2005

SOUTHWEST AT IT'S BEST. This luxury 3,500 sq ft 4BR/3.5 BA, 3 car garage home on 2 ac. is elegant, yet not “stuffy, and designed for entertaining a couple or a crowd. The dramatic living space features a corner kiva fireplace, diamond finish plaster, high ceilings, vigas, Saltillo tile floor, and just as impressive mountain views. Like to cook? You’ll be pleased with custom cabinets (and lot of them), spacious island , top line stainless appliances, and granite countertops in the kitchen and a beautiful view filled dining room to serve family and friends. Escape to the primary suite that has it’s own kiva fireplace for some down time and lighten your load as the large windows bring the outside in. An extra large walk in closet will delight. The walled patios in back provide the perfect place for relaxing with a coffee or cabernet or extending your entertaining space with memorable views in every direction. Conveniently located just off Millicent Rogers Rd., you’ve got easy access to Taos Ski Valley and the center of town plus all the other things Taos has to offer both indoors and out.

230 And 234 Ledoux Street, Taos, 87571 5 Beds 5 Baths | $3,400,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,883 Square Feet | Built in None

Historical Masterpiece! 4 residence compound with history dating back to the 1700's. The main home, formerly a Penitente Morada, Artist's studio/refuge, even Peace Corps training center, is built around the elegant Sala, or parlor. A showpiece of Taos history, tradition and culture, solid adobe with meticulously maintained and updated features carry this treasure from the past to the future. The compound consists of the main home (4BR/3BA), casita (Bedroom/sitting room, BA/Kitchenette), the "Apartment" (2BR/2BA with full kitchen and laundry), and 1 BR/1BA Caretaker's home. With the Harwood and Blumenschein museums flanking it's sides, it is just steps to Taos Plaza. Mature and manicured landscaping, hand carved details throughout, fireplaces in most every room, expansive patios in a quiet compound. Please see the history in "documents". New Roof on "guest home" in 2020, new roof on main home 2018-19. Private gates front and back. This is truly a one of a kind treasure in Taos!

112 Las Cruces Road, Taos, 87571 3 Beds 2 Baths | $1,900,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,746 Square Feet | Built in None

Historic, private, charming, one of a kind! Walking distance from the Taos Plaza, this home was originally constructed in 1856, rebuilt in 1920 as the first School House in Taos. Rebuilt in 1948 and 2001, with an updated gourmet kitchen, master suite and wine cellar. Elegant gardens and wrap around patio provide serenity and a beautiful landscape for entertaining. 2 car garage and motor home parking carport. Hot tub, radiant heat patio for no snow removal, and new roof and stucco work as of June 2021. The very best of the old and new!

