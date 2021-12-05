Jeanerette-curious? These homes are on the market

(Jeanerette, LA) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Jeanerette than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

210 Woodland Circle, New Iberia, 70563 3 Beds 2 Baths | $170,000 | Single Family Attached | 1,634 Square Feet | Built in 2000

Single story townhouse with three bedrooms and 2 baths. It has an open floor plan with the kitchen overlooking the den and dining area. The kitchen appliances are included in the sale and there is a large pantry. The master bedroom is spacious and opens to master bath and large walk-in closet. There is a Jack-n-Jill bath between the two other bedrooms. There is wood laminate in living area and carpet in the bedrooms. A new roof was installed this year along with a new hot-water heater and side fencing. The covered patio area is fenced in and very private. In the rear of the property is a double car carport in and storage building. Very private with little maintenance. The HOA is $135/quarter

For open house information, contact Cindy Herring, Cindy Herring Real Estate at 337-367-6768

219 Country Club Drive, New Iberia, 70563 5 Beds 3 Baths | $220,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,983 Square Feet | Built in None

Check out this large 5 bedroom, 3 bath home just north of the Bayou Teche about 5 blocks from downtown New Iberia. This home has a large living room and den along with a huge kitchen. Laundry is conveniently located off the kitchen and hallway to bedrooms and includes storage, deep mop sink, countertops and room for a freezer or extra refrigerator. Bedrooms include built-ins for storage eliminating the need for additional furniture. There is also a multi-purpose room off of the carport. Make your appointment to see this mid-century diamond.

For open house information, contact Katie LaBauve, Caffery Real Estate, Inc. at 337-367-7708

412 Rosebud Street, Baldwin, 70514 3 Beds 2 Baths | $137,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,076 Square Feet | Built in None

MOTIVATED SELLER!!! This well-maintained 2,076 sq. ft. 3 bed/2 bath home is situated on a large lot in Baldwin is just minutes away from Cypress Bayou Casino. The spacious floor plan is perfect for any family or first time home buyer. After a hard day, relax in the large back yard or the enclosed patio. All reasonable offers will be considered. Schedule your showing today.

For open house information, contact Shawn Carter, RE/MAX Acadiana at 337-984-8470

512 Texaco Street, New Iberia, 70563 3 Beds 2 Baths | $148,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,306 Square Feet | Built in 1979

Great starter home. Freshly painted inside and out with new floors. New AC to be installed prior to closing.

For open house information, contact Kathryn Monte, Caffery Real Estate, Inc. at 337-367-7708