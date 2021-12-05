ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jeanerette, LA

Jeanerette-curious? These homes are on the market

Jeanerette News Alert
 5 days ago

(Jeanerette, LA) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Jeanerette than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

210 Woodland Circle, New Iberia, 70563

3 Beds 2 Baths | $170,000 | Single Family Attached | 1,634 Square Feet | Built in 2000

Single story townhouse with three bedrooms and 2 baths. It has an open floor plan with the kitchen overlooking the den and dining area. The kitchen appliances are included in the sale and there is a large pantry. The master bedroom is spacious and opens to master bath and large walk-in closet. There is a Jack-n-Jill bath between the two other bedrooms. There is wood laminate in living area and carpet in the bedrooms. A new roof was installed this year along with a new hot-water heater and side fencing. The covered patio area is fenced in and very private. In the rear of the property is a double car carport in and storage building. Very private with little maintenance. The HOA is $135/quarter

219 Country Club Drive, New Iberia, 70563

5 Beds 3 Baths | $220,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,983 Square Feet | Built in None

Check out this large 5 bedroom, 3 bath home just north of the Bayou Teche about 5 blocks from downtown New Iberia. This home has a large living room and den along with a huge kitchen. Laundry is conveniently located off the kitchen and hallway to bedrooms and includes storage, deep mop sink, countertops and room for a freezer or extra refrigerator. Bedrooms include built-ins for storage eliminating the need for additional furniture. There is also a multi-purpose room off of the carport. Make your appointment to see this mid-century diamond.

412 Rosebud Street, Baldwin, 70514

3 Beds 2 Baths | $137,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,076 Square Feet | Built in None

MOTIVATED SELLER!!! This well-maintained 2,076 sq. ft. 3 bed/2 bath home is situated on a large lot in Baldwin is just minutes away from Cypress Bayou Casino. The spacious floor plan is perfect for any family or first time home buyer. After a hard day, relax in the large back yard or the enclosed patio. All reasonable offers will be considered. Schedule your showing today.

512 Texaco Street, New Iberia, 70563

3 Beds 2 Baths | $148,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,306 Square Feet | Built in 1979

Great starter home. Freshly painted inside and out with new floors. New AC to be installed prior to closing.

