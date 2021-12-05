Take a look at these homes on the market in Rensselaer

(Rensselaer, IN) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Rensselaer than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

628 Meridian Road, Rensselaer, 47978 4 Beds 4 Baths | $810,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,660 Square Feet | Built in 1979

Home & Land for Sale - 40 acres mixed Tillable & Hunting - Jasper County, Indiana. 628 Meridian Rd., Rensselaer, IN 47978. If you are looking for a home with a "out in the middle of nowhere feel", it is hard to beat this beautiful home and property! Upon entering, the first thing you will notice in this 3,700 sq. ft. home is the beautiful cedar throughout. Entering the front door, you are greeted by a beautiful hallway and staircase leading to the second story. Every cook will love the unique open concept kitchen with real brick making up the wall surrounding the electric stove! The countertops and wooden cabinets are not only appealing to the eye but offer tons of countertop and storage space. The kitchen includes a lounge area with 1 of the 3 home's fireplaces and plenty of room for lounging or snacking while the main course is being prepared. The spacious dining room is within easy access, just off of the kitchen. Both the dining room and living room are wonderfully naturally lit throughout the early morning and midday. Finishing out the first floor is a full bathroom with the washer and dryer in the bathroom closet and an office room. Both the bathroom and office branch from the hallway going to garage. The downstairs' flooring is mostly hardwood floors. The fully finished 1300 sq ft basement is an added bonus, and with the full bathroom, bedroom, and small portion for a storm shelter, it can be used for several purposes! Another fireplace tops off the features, adding another place for entertaining family and friends. The basement's attached storage room has a central vac, new water softener, and a 240 electric panel. Heat is via electric baseboard/heat pump with supplemental heating from the fireplaces. There are two central air conditioning sources for the home- one for the main floor and basement; the 2nd story has its own. On the second story is a huge master bedroom with its own fireplace. It is currently being remodeled. Rounding out the upstairs is another full bathroom and 2 more bedrooms. One of the bedrooms has two connecting storage rooms. The first is brand new and contains the second story air system. The second is through the door and to the attic above the garage. Property features- 40 acres total, 17 tillable currently in alfalfa and a crop share producing estimated $1500 a year. Two wells, one for the home and another between the home and the barn. Lots of deer, turkey, pheasants and upland game!

8447 N Independence Pine Village Road, Pine Village, 47978 3 Beds 1 Bath | $250,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,848 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Welcome to the country! 2 story 1848 sq ft 3 BD, 1 BA well maintained farmhouse. Washer & dryer included. Attached 2 car garage and several outbuildings. Includes a pole barn with 7 horse stalls, tack room, feed room, & office space. 5.172 acres on a paved road with easy commute to West Lafayette on highway 26. Seller welcomes inspections but property is selling in As Is condition.

135 S Monon Avenue, Francesville, 47946 4 Beds 1 Bath | $55,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,032 Square Feet | Built in 1870

INVESTORS pick up your next flip or buy and hold! This 4 Bed 1 Bath will need some cleaning and some renovation to bring up to par, but the value is there. Great location, one block from Montgomery St., the public library and the post office and two blocks from the Montgomery Mercantile! Property being sold AS-IS with no seller disclosures. This is one deal you do not want to miss!

10421 Shannon Lane, Rensselaer, 47978 3 Beds 2 Baths | $199,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,663 Square Feet | Built in 1978

Cute 3 bedroom, 2 bath home on over a half acre corner lot in Kelly Greens subdivision! Home boasts large living room with gas insert fireplace to warm up on those cold days! Oversized kitchen/dining room for all your entertaining needs. Home also features a nice sized enclosed sunroom. Both bathrooms have been updated.

