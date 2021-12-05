Take a look at these homes for sale in Barnwell

(Barnwell, SC) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Barnwell will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

181 Galilee Road, Barnwell, 29812 4 Beds 3 Baths | $299,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,150 Square Feet | Built in 1960

From the minute you step through the front door of this fabulous brick home, you will be impressed with all the beautiful upgrades that have been made! This home features 4 BR, 3 BA, formal LR with fireplace and beautiful mantle, spacious DR, kitchen with quartz countertops, lots of cabinets, pantry, and an eat-at bar. There is a spacious laundry room just off the kitchen. Adjacent to the kitchen is a family room with beautiful wooden ceiling, built in bookcases and desk, and also a fireplace with gas logs. French doors from this FR open to a covered patio for relaxing and enjoying a great view of the beautiful back yard. There is a second family room adjacent to the kitchen. This room has recently been remodeled, has its own heating/cooling system, and is ideal for entertaining and large family gatherings. The front and back yards are landscaped and irrigated by a private well. The backyard is fenced and has a workshop/storage building. Home sits on six lots totaling 1.27 acres.

107 Colonial Drive, Barnwell, 29812 4 Beds 3 Baths | $139,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,226 Square Feet | Built in 1972

This 4 BR, 3 BA, brick home is located near the schools. Home features kitchen/family room and living/dining area. The fourth BR, which was added in 1998, is very spacious, has private BA, HVAC system, and a separate outside entrance. Home also features a paved driveway, an attached carport with storage room (heated/cooled) with washer, dryer, and hot water heater.

9599 Marlboro Avenue, Barnwell, 29812 2 Beds 1 Bath | $110,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,400 Square Feet | Built in 1928

Attention investors! this is your next investment property. This home is in the perfect location for your next flip or rental property. This home will not qualify for FHA or USDA.

58 Paige Street, Barnwell, 29812 2 Beds 1 Bath | $79,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,008 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Quiet neighborhood. Home rented. Tenant to be given 30 days notice

