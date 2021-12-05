Gonzales-curious? These homes are on the market

(Gonzales, TX) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Gonzales. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

7824 Fm 443, Shiner, 77984 4 Beds 2 Baths | $449,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,546 Square Feet | Built in 1930

Enjoy the country life and views in this beautiful home. The home consists of 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths with an additional room that can be used as an office or family room. The open concept kitchen, living and dining room create the perfect setting for family gatherings and entertaining guests. The kitchen has a center island and granite counter-tops. The house has tile and hardwood floors throughout. The home includes a large utility room. The home is approximately 2,546 sq ft. The home has a new septic system, water well, water softener, composition roof and air conditioning system. The exterior of the house features a large tree shaded deck, the perfect setting for backyard cooking. The property has a very large shop that includes an air conditioned exercise room. It also has an air conditioned shop area and a spacious storage area. The carport is large enough to fit several vehicles. The lot size is one acre and has several large trees and great country views.

2004 N Ave B, Shiner, 77984 4 Beds 3 Baths | $459,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,584 Square Feet | Built in 1913

Peacefully nestled on 1 acre sits the fully renovated Eschenberg historical masterpiece. The interior offers uncompromising quality design and details throughout. Taken down to the studs and refurbished are modern upgrades without compromising the integrity of the home. Includes all new electric and plumbing. Downstairs features a livingroom mudroom 2 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms including a lavish master bathroom a must see! Upstairs includes 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom an office and family room with incredible views. A large gourmet kitchen sure to inspire your inner chef, offering a grand island with granite countertops and new cabinets, large enough for family and friends to gather comfortably. Off the kitchen sits an oversized deck for indoor outdoor living space for entertaining and enjoying a birds eye view of the 4th of July fireworks or sit back and enjoy a peaceful evening watching the beautiful sunsets. An unbeatable location and a short walk to the swimming pool, school and park.

34 & 35 Sendera Way, Gonzales, 78629 4 Beds 5 Baths | $395,000 | 3,084 Square Feet | Built in 2008

Pristine duplex conveniently located in Gonzales offers options: Live in one side and rent the other or rent out both. Property is currently fully occupied with tenants producing a rent roll of $2600/month with room for improvement to $3000 based on current market rates. Each unit has 2 bedrooms and 2 baths but the larger unit also has a loft and an n additional half bath plus a rock fireplace. The units are individually metered and sit on a .41 acre treed lot with a fully established lawn.

109 N Avenue C, Shiner, 77984 3 Beds 2 Baths | $299,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,676 Square Feet | Built in None

3 Bedroom 2 Bath ranch style home in Shiner. This 1,676 square foot home on sits on a large approximately .5 acre lot. The spacious interior includes a kitchen open to an informal dining area, a large living room / dining room. Three good sized bedrooms and large a common bathroom. The home also has a roomy utility room with a full bathroom accessible from the utility room. The home has a two car attached garage as well as a 576 sqft detached workshop. The back yard is well shaded by mature pecan trees and is fenced.

