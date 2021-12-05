ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewisville, NC

Take a look at these homes on the market in Lewisville

Lewisville Digest
Lewisville Digest
 5 days ago

(Lewisville, NC) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Lewisville will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

125 Linden Place, Advance, 27006

2 Beds 2 Baths | $84,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,964 Square Feet | Built in 1995

Lovely one level home with lots to offer. Living Room with beautiful hardwoods and built in shelves. Dining room/Den with two sided fireplace. Dining room opens onto deck for wonderful cook outs or plain old week-night grilling. Kitchen has new stainless steel appliances. Garage is home base for projects with lots of built in storage. Come see today. A Homepath property.

For open house information, contact TANNON HARDY, MUNDY REALTY, INC. at 336-997-6349

Copyright © 2021 Fannie Mae. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-FNMA-A1703D3)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sNWPF_0dEhfFEn00

4022 Limestone Court, Clemmons, 27012

2 Beds 2 Baths | $362,475 | Single Family Residence | 1,673 Square Feet | Built in None

The Bristol is a spacious main-level owners suite plan with optional 2nd floor. This home has it all: walk-in pantry, large granite island, guest bedroom AND a flex space! Tons of windows ensure this home will be open and bright. The owner's suite with a dual vanity and huge walk-in shower with seat could not be better!

For open house information, contact Katie Fine D.R. Horton - Greensboro

Copyright © 2021 D.R. Horton. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DRHBN-49130-490-49130-491300000-0045)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xkw8I_0dEhfFEn00

3080 Ormond Drive, Winston Salem, 27106

4 Beds 3 Baths | $330,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,482 Square Feet | Built in 1967

Nicely maintained, move in ready home with lots of hardwoods and finished basement.  Lots of square footage with the 3 bedroom/ 3 bath brick ranch.

For open house information, contact Brian Grout, NextHome Beyond Realty at 336-403-3675and3366924485

Copyright © 2021 NextHome, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NEXTHOME-190319)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lewisville, NC
Lewisville, NC
Business
Fox News

Monkees singer Michael Nesmith dead at 78: 'I've lost a dear friend and partner'

Michael Nesmith, a singer/guitarist for the Monkees, has died. He was 78. "I’m heartbroken," bandmate Micky Dolenz told Fox News in a statement. "I’ve lost a dear friend and partner. I’m so grateful that we could spend the last couple of months together doing what we loved best – singing, laughing, and doing shtick. I’ll miss it all so much. Especially the shtick. Rest in peace, Nez. All my love, Mick."
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grilling#Art#Homepath#Mundy Realty Inc#Nexthome Beyond Realty
CNN

New York governor orders temporary indoor mask mandate

(CNN) — New York Governor Kathy Hochul has announced a new temporary indoor mask mandate, but at least one county leader says he won't be enforcing it. On Friday, Hochul announced the rule, in place from Monday, December 13, until at least January 15, 2022. It requires New Yorkers to wear a mask in all indoor public spaces unless businesses implement a vaccine requirement.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Lewisville Digest

Lewisville Digest

Lewisville, NC
33
Followers
259
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Lewisville Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy