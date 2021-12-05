Take a look at these homes on the market in Lewisville

(Lewisville, NC) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Lewisville will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

125 Linden Place, Advance, 27006 2 Beds 2 Baths | $84,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,964 Square Feet | Built in 1995

Lovely one level home with lots to offer. Living Room with beautiful hardwoods and built in shelves. Dining room/Den with two sided fireplace. Dining room opens onto deck for wonderful cook outs or plain old week-night grilling. Kitchen has new stainless steel appliances. Garage is home base for projects with lots of built in storage. Come see today. A Homepath property.

For open house information, contact TANNON HARDY, MUNDY REALTY, INC. at 336-997-6349

4022 Limestone Court, Clemmons, 27012 2 Beds 2 Baths | $362,475 | Single Family Residence | 1,673 Square Feet | Built in None

The Bristol is a spacious main-level owners suite plan with optional 2nd floor. This home has it all: walk-in pantry, large granite island, guest bedroom AND a flex space! Tons of windows ensure this home will be open and bright. The owner's suite with a dual vanity and huge walk-in shower with seat could not be better!

For open house information, contact Katie Fine D.R. Horton - Greensboro

3080 Ormond Drive, Winston Salem, 27106 4 Beds 3 Baths | $330,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,482 Square Feet | Built in 1967

Nicely maintained, move in ready home with lots of hardwoods and finished basement. Lots of square footage with the 3 bedroom/ 3 bath brick ranch.

For open house information, contact Brian Grout, NextHome Beyond Realty at 336-403-3675and3366924485