Check out these Madras homes on the market

(Madras, OR) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Madras will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

1103 Ne Richard Lane, Madras, 97741 6 Beds 4 Baths | $435,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,994 Square Feet | Built in 1967

Step back in time - This colonial style home was thoughtfully designed and built in 1967 and was a well cared for and much loved one owner treasure. Although largely in its original decor, it boasts many unique and fanciful surprises! Don't miss the hidden staircase in kitchen leading to full living quarters downstairs. The home sits on .42 acres and is surrounded by farmland. Cascade Mountain and Valley views from nearly every window in the West Side of the home. With 6 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, spacious living areas and potential for 2nd residence on lower level this home has room for many possibilities. Only awaits upgrades to your personal taste.

409 Ne Shady Lane, Madras, 97741 3 Beds 3 Baths | $429,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,294 Square Feet | Built in 1974

Large Beautiful 3 bedroom home with Daylight Basement situated on large corner lot. Recently remodeled kitchen opens to Living Room with fireplace. Cabinets are quiet close with roll out shelving. New carpet on the main level Recreation room and a gathering space with gas hookup downstairs. Tons of storage in the house and also in the garage. Room for RV Parking. Easy to see, call today!

610 Se Conifer Court, Madras, 97741 4 Beds 2 Baths | $324,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,804 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Hard to find single story 4-bedroom home in the Pines at Madras! Large 1804 sqft. home with spacious bedrooms, large closets and bathrooms - one of which has been completely renovated. Open kitchen and living area with ceiling fans throughout, updated laminate flooring and newer appliances replaced two years ago. Home has fresh exterior paint, a newer forced air heat pump with AC and a new 80-gallon water heater added. Fantastic curb appeal with a beautifully landscaped front yard with flowers and the huge fenced backyard with a retaining wall is ready for your finishing touches. Property is conveniently located close to schools and to town. A lot of home for the price tag - won't last!

749 Sw Madison Street, Madras, 97741 3 Beds 1 Bath | $225,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,064 Square Feet | Built in 1947

Motivated Seller!Great investment opportunity on a quarter acre, fenced corner lot, close to town. This 3 bedroom house is in a Multi-Family Residential zoning area, so bring your ideas! Not financeable. Call your agent for details.

