Check out these Salyersville homes on the market

(Salyersville, KY) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Salyersville than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

35 Hagerhill Loop, Hager Hill, 41222 3 Beds 2 Baths | $129,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,248 Square Feet | Built in 1979

LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! This property is conveniently located just off Ky. Rt. 23 between Paintsville and Prestonsburg - You will find this home move-in ready - Family room, Formal Living, updated Kitchen and Bath - New hardwood flooring - Three Bedroom and Two Baths with fenced Yard - Call Today for your showing !

22 Samuel Drive, Staffordsville, 41256 3 Beds 2 Baths | $89,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,680 Square Feet | Built in 2010

This is a well maintained home with laminate and tile flooring, large open kitchen with island, gas fireplace in living room and large master suite.

14094 Ky Rt 825, Oil Springs, 41256 3 Beds 3 Baths | $275,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,882 Square Feet | Built in 1975

You don't want to miss out on this beautiful move in ready brick ranch that has 3 bedrooms 2.5 baths. Home has all new flooring, wainscoting, new appliances, new roof, new heating/cooling unit. The exterior is perfect for entertaining with it's inground pool, featuring TWO slides and a diving board. Call today to schedule a private showing.

3476 Burning Fork Road, Salyersville, 41465 3 Beds 2 Baths | $150,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,440 Square Feet | Built in 1978

Opportunity knocks! Boasting a superior location, this ranch home features a formal living room with fireplace and plush carpet, a spacious walk-up basement, bonus family room/den with fireplace, attached garage, and so much more! The main floor has a quaint master suite, with new carpet and an updated bath, as well as two additional bedrooms and full bath. The eat-in kitchen includes all appliances, and the washer and dryer convey as well. Enjoy your morning coffee on the front porch, or watch the kids and pets play in the beautiful and generously sized back yard. This lovely home won't last long, call for your private showing today!

