Top homes for sale in Crockett

(Crockett, TX) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Crockett than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

1300 Plantation Drive, Crockett, 75835 4 Beds 3 Baths | $157,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,319 Square Feet | Built in 1963

This spacious 4 bedroom 3 bath home has plenty of room. Large carport attached with lots of storage . Several out buildings that would be a great workshop or storage. There is additional parking in the back yard that can be accessed from Goliad Ave. The kitchen has plenty of storage room with a built in oven and an electric cook top stove. The den built off the back of the house provides a nice cozy wood burning stove and was built in 1997. All the bedrooms are a nice size with good closet space. New Carpet installed in Oct. in most of the house.

For open house information, contact Twyla Musick, Keller Williams Realty-Tyler at 936-632-7700

6459 S. Sh 19, Crockett, 75835 3 Beds 2 Baths | $624,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,576 Square Feet | Built in 1995

Views of rolling hills and ponds from every room in this beautiful earth-sheltered home on 44 gorgeous acres. Built by Ralph Smoot - htps://www..earthshelteredhome/affordable-housing-means-cost-effective/. Spacious 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 2 Car garage. Separate office or nursery off the master bedroom. The kitchen has a walk-in pantry, 11 1/2 foot serving bar, double ovens, 5 burner stove. WBFP and extensive built-ins in living room. Abundant closet storage space. 3 hot water heaters - 2 are tankless. The barn has water and electricity, 2 roll-up doors and walk through door. Totally fenced, private water well plus community water, an RV hook-up and mature pecan trees. Too many amenties to list. This is a must see.

For open house information, contact Connie Strban, Crockett Springs Real Estate at 936-544-3000