Top homes for sale in Crockett

Crockett, TX

 5 days ago

(Crockett, TX) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Crockett than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

1300 Plantation Drive, Crockett, 75835

4 Beds 3 Baths | $157,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,319 Square Feet | Built in 1963

This spacious 4 bedroom 3 bath home has plenty of room. Large carport attached with lots of storage . Several out buildings that would be a great workshop or storage. There is additional parking in the back yard that can be accessed from Goliad Ave. The kitchen has plenty of storage room with a built in oven and an electric cook top stove. The den built off the back of the house provides a nice cozy wood burning stove and was built in 1997. All the bedrooms are a nice size with good closet space. New Carpet installed in Oct. in most of the house.

For open house information, contact Twyla Musick, Keller Williams Realty-Tyler at 936-632-7700

Copyright © 2021 Lufkin Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-LARTX-62230)

6459 S. Sh 19, Crockett, 75835

3 Beds 2 Baths | $624,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,576 Square Feet | Built in 1995

Views of rolling hills and ponds from every room in this beautiful earth-sheltered home on 44 gorgeous acres. Built by Ralph Smoot - htps://www..earthshelteredhome/affordable-housing-means-cost-effective/. Spacious 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 2 Car garage. Separate office or nursery off the master bedroom. The kitchen has a walk-in pantry, 11 1/2 foot serving bar, double ovens, 5 burner stove. WBFP and extensive built-ins in living room. Abundant closet storage space. 3 hot water heaters - 2 are tankless. The barn has water and electricity, 2 roll-up doors and walk through door. Totally fenced, private water well plus community water, an RV hook-up and mature pecan trees. Too many amenties to list. This is a must see.

For open house information, contact Connie Strban, Crockett Springs Real Estate at 936-544-3000

Copyright © 2021 Palestine Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PARTX-91700)

With Crockett Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

