Take a look at these homes for sale in Elizabeth

(Elizabeth, CO) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Elizabeth than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

2248 Rosette Lane, Castle Rock, 80104 3 Beds 3 Baths | $555,990 | Single Family Residence | 2,219 Square Feet | Built in None

Crystal Valley is designed to be different than anywhere else in Castle Rock. Different is a single-track ride high above the neighborhood along the ridgeline. Different is a neighborhood that feels like an enclave, without feeling off the grid. Different is good. And different is waiting for you.Multiple pocket parks and open spaces, connected by our community trail system, will provide kids, grown-ups and even dogs an abundance of space for fun and imaginative play. With that spirit in mind, we have designed our floorplans to give you the functionality and style that is far from ordinary, and close to everything.

6474 Trapper Court, Parker, 80134 4 Beds 3 Baths | $540,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,120 Square Feet | Built in 2000

Beautiful two story home in Parker's Pinery SW! Nestled into a quiet cul-de-sac with a covered front porch. Step into this cozy home with Brazilian Cherry wood floors, gas fireplace, both formal dining and eat in kitchen. Kitchen has newer Stainless Steel appliances, granite counters and an island. Head outside to the spacious backyard with patio. All four bedrooms upstairs with a huge master bedroom, 5- piece bath and walk in closet. Crown molding adds that extra touch. Unfinished basement for you to make your own. Newer windows through out. Community pool, park, playground and trails. Quick close and possession. Don’t miss this one!

17341 Red Cosmos Point, Parker, 80134 5 Beds 3 Baths | $737,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,680 Square Feet | Built in None

Trails at Crowfoot by D.R. Horton is a vibrant new home community conveniently located in Parker, CO. Discover our distinctive open floorplans, beautifully arranged kitchens, spacious main bedroom suites and the uncompromising quality that has distinguished D.R. Horton homes for over 40 years.Residents can enjoy the excellent location of this growing community, which offers commuter access to I-25, E-470, Inverness. Seeking a nearby adventure? The Rueter-Hess Incline provides a new challenge for visitors and is the first addition to phase one of the Recreational Master Plan at the Rueter-Hess Reservoir. Additionally, its simple to soak up the natural surroundings of the community with built-in walking and biking trails.Trails at Crowfoot is located in the Douglas County School District and feeds to Mountain View and Northeast Elementary Schools, Sagewood Middle School and Ponderosa High School.

12344 Country Meadows Drive, Parker, 80134 3 Beds 2 Baths | $450,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,452 Square Feet | Built in 1985

Welcome home to this beautiful cul de sac home on a HUGE lot in fantastic HOA free Country Meadows! From the moment you enter the living room with vaulted ceilings, huge windows, skylights, and marble floors, you will love the light and bright feel of this home. This joyful feeling continues into the dining room which also boasts a ton of space and light. In your open concept kitchen with granite countertops and SS appliances, make some coffee or pour a glass of wine to enjoy in your sunroom or on your back patio, while kids and/or dogs enjoy your huge, private back yard. Inside, relax and cozy up to the wood burning fireplace in the family room. Powder bath completes this level. Upstairs, enjoy a great sized master with large closet, as well as two additional bedrooms, upgraded full bath, and upstairs laundry! Tons of room and storage space in your oversized garage, and what you can't fit in there can go in the included shed. This location is a dream - literally steps away from Cherry Creek State Park trail, and just minutes from Parker restaurants and shopping. New roof in 2017, new hot water heater 2020. New interior and exterior paint in 2017. Upgraded shower, newer tub, toilet and shower head in upstairs bath.

